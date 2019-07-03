Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched for first-time Internet users

Reliance Jio has launched a digital literacy program for first-time Internet users in India. As part of the “Digital Udaan” initiative in collaboration with Facebook, Reliance Jio will engage with its users every Saturday. The company will help users learn about JioPhone features and use of various apps. This also includes Internet safety and use of Facebook.

To begin with, the program is being launched in nearly 200 different locations across 13 states. “It is a program for inclusive information, education and entertainment, where no Indian will be left out of this digital drive. Jio envisions to take this to every town and village of India, achieving 100 percent digital literacy in the country,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

Currently, Reliance Jio has around 300 million users, and many of them are first-time Internet users. Reliance Jio Digital Udaan program will have audio-visual training in about 10 regional languages. Moreover, the company has worked with Facebook to ensure that modules developed for “Digital Udaan” are relevant for people. The program would provide train-the-trainer sessions and training videos and information brochures.

“Facebook is an ally in this mission, and we are delighted to partner with Jio in attracting new Internet users and creating mechanisms for them to unleash the power of that access,” said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director Facebook India. The program is expected to reach over 7,000 locations in the country.

Besides, the telecom company just recently rebranded its Jio4GVoice app to JioCall. In addition, this app was offered as a utility app by the telecom operator. The app helped users make calls and send SMS, and worked separately from stock dialer app. Notably, this is not just another rebranding, but it also brings new features. The new app lets Jio SIM and Jio Network customers make video and audio calls from their phone using the fixed line number.

But, Jio subscribers will first have to configure their Fixed Line number with the app. On the JioCall app, one will find an option called Fixed Profile. Using this, you will be able to make or receive calls from your fixed line number. “JioCall can make your FixedLine connection smart by using your smartphone to make video and audio calls,” the company explained in the app description. Furthermore, you can download the latest version of Jio4G Voice aka JioCall from Google Play Store.

– With inputs from IANS