Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot plan now comes with up to 126GB data benefit

Airtel has revised the pricing of its 4G Hotspot plans and now offering users with additional bundled free data. You can get as much as 126GB free data on a prepaid plan.

  • Published: May 27, 2019 9:48 AM IST
With mobile data getting cheaper, it is now easier to connect to the internet on a smartphone. But for those who want to connect their laptops to the internet, they can either use the smartphone as a hotspot, or buy a portable hotspot device. Just like Reliance Jio, Airtel too has its 4G hotspot device that lets you connect multiple devices to the internet at once. And given the tough competition other there, Airtel has made some revision and introduced new data benefit for the buyers.

As TelecomTalk notes, Airtel only had one plan priced at Rs 399, which offered 50GB data, and after exhausting the data, speed would throttle down to 80kbps. Now, one can buy the Airtel 4G Hotspot device for Rs 1,500, and opt for a prepaid or postpaid plan.

The prepaid plan comes with 84 days validity and offers 1.5GB daily data. This means, throughout the validity period, users can download up to 126GB data. Once the daily limit of 1.5GB is hit, users can continue with unlimited surfing and downloads, at reduced speeds of 80kbps. There is, however, no word on the pricing of the same.

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019: A look at voice, data and SMS benefits

Also Read

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019: A look at voice, data and SMS benefits

The other is a postpaid plan, which is priced at Rs 499. The plan is valid for a month and comes with 75GB data. Unlike the prepaid plan, here, there is no daily limit, and you can download all 75GB in one go. Once the 75GB limit is crossed, you can continue with unlimited downloads, at reduced speeds of 80kbps.

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 in May 2019: Data, voice, SMS benefits

Also Read

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 in May 2019: Data, voice, SMS benefits

The Airtel 4G Hotspot device comes with a 1,500mAh battery which can offer up to 6 hours of battery life. At a time, you can connect up to 10 devices to the hotspot device, which includes laptops, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, smart speakers and more. The best part is, you can even connect the device to your older 3G-enabled and enjoy 4G download speeds via Wi-Fi.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2019 9:48 AM IST

