Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan revised with improved benefits

Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan revised to offer 1.4GB daily data and more

Earlier, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan used to offer 1GB daily data, now it offers 1.4GB daily data.

  Published: July 2, 2019 11:47 AM IST
Airtel has revised data benefits of one of its popular long term prepaid plans. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan now offers 1.4GB daily data. It is 400MB more than 1GB that it used to offer before. Once the daily limit is exhausted, Airtel users will have to pay 50paise per MB to continue with high-speed downloads.

The Airtel prepaid plan comes with 365 days validity. This means, over the year, users can download up to 511GB data. The plan also includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and unlimited national roaming. Users also get 100 local and national SMS daily.

What’s more, the Airtel prepaid plan also includes free access to HOOQ, ZEE5, and Airtel TV premium subscription with access to 350+ live TV channels and over 10,000 TV shows and movies. Airtel has also included complimentary one-year Norton Mobile Security subscription with the plan. The change in the plan benefits was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Vodafone has a yearly prepaid plan available at Rs 999 and Rs 1,699. The Rs 1,699 plan is the direct competitor to Airtel’s plan. It offers 1GB daily data, 365 days validity and 100 local and national SMS daily. Users also get unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The other plan, which is available for Rs 999, offers the same calling and SMS benefits. However, instead of daily data, you get flat 12GB data, which is valid for 365 days. Once the limit is exhausted, either do a data top-up or go pay as you download (50p per MB).

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, also has Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. You get unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (100 per day) and 1.5GB daily data. Once the daily limit is hit, you can continue with unlimited downloads at a reduced speed of 64Kbps till the next day.

