BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity; takes on Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,699 plan

Highlights The new plan costs Rs 1,312 and offers 365 days validity.

It offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP.

Data benefits include 5GB of 2G/3G.

BSNL has added a prepaid plan with yearly validity to its portfolio. Priced at Rs 1,312, it is the affordable of the lot, which also includes two other plans priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099. This new plan from BSNL comes with 365 days validity and comes with unlimited calling benefit. This means, users can make unlimited local and STD calls during the validity period to any network across India (except for those in Mumbai and Delhi).

The plan also offers 1,000 free SMS and 5GB 2G / 3G data that can be consumed through the validity. Once the data is consumed, users can recharge with add-on data packs. Lastly, the plan also includes free PRBT (personalized ring back tone) with unlimited song selection. The plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, and valid for 90 days from the date of launch.

With this yearly plan, BSNL is taking on Rs 1,699 plan from Reliance Jio. Although a little expensive, Jio offers better benefits to its subscribers. Firstly, the plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Secondly, it offers unlimited local and national calling benefits without any FUP, and also includes 100 free SMS daily. Lastly, the plan also offers 1.5GB daily 4G data, and once the daily FUP is hit, one can continue unlimited browsing at reduced speeds of 64Kbps.

Talking about other yearly plans from BSNL, the Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB daily 2G / 3G data and after the daily limit is hit, speed is throttled down to 80Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT as well.

The other plan, which is priced at Rs 2,099, offers double daily data. This means, users get 4GB daily 2G / 3G data, and 80Kbps speed post FUP. The plan also includes free PRBT, unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS benefits.