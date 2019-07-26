BSNL debuts Rs 1,399, Rs 1,001 long-term prepaid plans

State-run telco, BSNL, has debuted two new long-term prepaid plans for its subscribers. These new BSNL long-term prepaid plans will compete with Rs 1,699 plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone. Available for Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,001, the new BSNL plans offer a validity of 270 days. Here is everything you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,399 long-term prepaid plan details

As mentioned, this plan offers 270 days validity. During this period, users will get unlimited local and national calling to any number in India without any FUP. The plan also includes unlimited local and national roaming along with calling benefits. However, the same isn’t applicable when in Mumbai and Delhi circles where you have MTNL network. Users also get 50 SMS daily and 1.5GB daily high speed 3G data. This means, through the validity period, you can download up to 405GB data.

BSNL Rs 1,001 long-term prepaid plan details

The next plan is available for Rs 1,001. The unlimited local and national calling, and SMS benefits remain the same as the Rs 1,399 prepaid plan. However, the SMS and data benefits changes. The plan offers 9GB data which is valid through the entire 270 days period. Next, you also get 750 local and national SMS through the validity.

Both plans are effective from July 25 with a promotional period of 90 days. This means, you will be able to avail the plan benefits before 25 October. As noted by TelecomTalk, both the BSNL long-term prepaid plans are available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles only. There is no word on whether or not BSNL will bring these plans to other telecom circles.

BSNL Star Membership

BSNL also recently launched new Star membership plan for Rs 498. It offers unlimited local and national calling benefits, 30GB data, 100 SMS daily and validity of 365 days. The calling and data benefits are applicable for 30 days, after which you will have to do regular recharges. BSNL will be offering some discount on the subsequent recharges.