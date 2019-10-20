comscore Reliance Jio eliminates two Sachet Packs for prepaid customers
Reliance Jio eliminates two Sachet Packs for prepaid customers: All you need to know

With the removal of the sachet packs, Reliance Jio's combo prepaid plans now start from Rs 98. The company's IUC plans start from Rs 10.

  • Published: October 20, 2019 1:59 PM IST
Reliance Jio has eliminated two of its Sachet packs, including Rs 19 and Rs 52. This news comes after the telecom operator unveiled IUC prepaid plans with extra data benefits. With the removal of the sachet packs, the company’s combo prepaid plans now start from Rs 98. With this IUC Top-up plan, you get 2GB of 4G data, unlimited voice call (Jio to Jio) and SMS benefits for a period of 28 days.

Reliance Jio‘s IUC plans start from Rs 10 and go all the way up to Rs 1,000. It is important to note that these top-up packs will sit over and above the regular Jio prepaid recharge plans. Reliance Jio has already listed its new IUC plans with extra data benefits. To compensate for the cost of additional IUC top-ups, Jio is giving free additional 1GB of data for every 10-rupee spent.

OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

The Rs 10 top-up voucher ships with 124 minutes of IUC minutes to non-Jio numbers along with 1GB free additional data. There is also a Rs 20 voucher that offers 249 minutes of calls, coupled with 2GB of data. The Rs 50 voucher bundles 656 minutes of calls to other networks. You also get an additional 5GB of data with this plan. The Rs 100 top-up voucher gives 1362 minutes of calls along with 10GB of extra data.

Reliance JioFiber broadband users won’t be billed for another month; Here’s why

Reliance JioFiber broadband users won’t be billed for another month; Here’s why

Besides, the two Sachet packs used to offer customers free and unlimited local, STD calls. Voice call on roaming was also free. The Rs 19 Sachet pack was launched with a validity period of one day. It offers 150MB of 4G data, and 20 SMSes as well. This pack also offered a complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps. The Rs 52 Sachet pack provided you with 1.05GB of 4G data. The validity of this plan was seven days. The SMS limit with this pack was 70 and the complimentary subscription to Jio Apps was also applicable, Telecomtalk reports.

