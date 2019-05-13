comscore
Reliance Jio extends Prime membership for a year for all existing members

Reliance Jio Prime membership being auto renewed for a year. Here is how to check.

  Published: May 13, 2019 10:30 AM IST
Reliance Jio has built its wireless mobile service in the country by offering data services at affordable rates and offering freebies not available on rival services. When Jio started commercial operations in 2016, it began by offering free data and calling for a period of up to six months and then introduced a Prime membership where customers got additional bundled data and free access to Jio’s applications. Jio had introduced its Prime membership as an annual subscription priced at Rs 99 and now, it is auto-renewing the membership for its subscribers. If you already have a Jio connection and subscribed to Prime before then here is how you can check if yours is auto-renewed by the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator:

In order to check if Reliance Jio has extended Prime membership on your number, open the MyJio app on your smartphone. Once in the app, tap on the hamburger icon on the top left corner. Here you will see a section called “My Plans” and now, tap on it look for your tariff plan. In the “My Plans” tab, apart from your existing plan, there is an option called “Jio Prime Membership”. According to Telecom Talk, if your subscription is extended then you will see a message that reads, “Your request to avail free JioPrime membership for a year has been registered successfully. You can now enjoy JioPrime benefits for another year. Thank You!”

If you see the above message in the “My Plans” section of MyJio app then it means that Reliance Jio has auto-renewed your Prime membership and you will be eligible for the same benefits. We have reached out to Jio to understand the reason behind this extension and whether the company is voluntarily extending the membership for its subscribers. We will update the post once Jio shares an official statement.

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019: A look at voice, data and SMS benefits

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019: A look at voice, data and SMS benefits

Reliance Jio, which saw its subscriber addition reach a saturation, is once again back on track to add more new subscribers than its rivals. In terms of revenue market share, the company has already surpassed Vodafone and with extension of services like Prime membership, Jio will only become more competitive against incumbent players like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd in the country.

While the regular Jio subscription offers calling, SMS and data benefits, Reliance Jio’s Prime membership gives added benefits like access to suite of Jio apps. Reliance Jio Prime members can access apps like JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, etc. The Prime members also get additional data and complimentary offers not available to Jio’s standard users. At the time of launch, Mukesh Ambani had mentioned that Jio Prime members are entitled to enjoy “additional benefits and superior value”.

  Published Date: May 13, 2019 10:30 AM IST

