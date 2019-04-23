comscore
Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai

Bharti Airtel trailed Jio with less than half of download speed at 9.3 Mbps. While Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their mobile business, Trai measured their network performances separately.

  Published: April 23, 2019 11:08 PM IST
Reliance Jio emerged as the fastest mobile network in February with an average download speed of 22.2 megabit per second while Vodafone led the chart in terms of upload speed, according to Trai data. Bharti Airtel trailed Jio with less than half of download speed at 9.3 mbps. While Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their mobile business, Trai measured their network performances separately.

The network performance of Vodafone improved slightly to an average download speed of 7 mbps in February from 6.8 mbps in January end while Idea recorded a marginal dip in download speed to 5.6 mbps. Vodafone maintained its top spot in terms of upload speed after pipping Idea in January. It recorded an upload speed of 7 mbps. Idea followed Vodafone with an upload speed of 5.5 mbps.

Jio recorded average download speed of 4.6 mbps and Airtel 3.6 mbps at the end of February. The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the Internet, access emails; and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other files through email or social media applications.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. According to Android Play store, the application has more than 1 million (10 lakh) downloads.

  Published Date: April 23, 2019 11:08 PM IST

