Reliance Jio GigaFiber 'activation request' emails are fake: Check details

Given the interest in Reliance Jio GigaFiber, many people have reportedly received emails from scammers promising to activate the broadband service with “Gigafiber - Activation Request Received” subject line.

  • Updated: July 31, 2019 11:26 AM IST
Reliance Jio is all set to host its AGM on August 12 and the telco could make the Jio GigaFiber service commercial. The beta trials of Reliance Jio GigaFiber are currently running in select cities and are in final stages. But closer to the commercial launch, scammers have slowly started taking over web with fake ‘activation request’ emails.

Given the interest in Reliance Jio GigaFiber, many people have reportedly received emails from scammers promising to activate the broadband service with “Gigafiber – Activation Request Received” subject line, TOI reports. These are fake emails, but are structured in a way that it look authentic.

The phishing emails also carry links to confirm the request, and check for pricing & plans. It thus asks users to provide banking details in the name of confirmed Jio GigaFiber subscription. Reportedly, the scammers in these emails have successfully replicated the message font color and style that Jio uses normally.

To recall, Reliance Jio had announced the limited launch/ beta trial of Jio GigaFiber last year in July. The service has a lot of interest in broadband users around the country, and as a result, scammers are pouncing on the opportunity to steal information or money from keen users. We would advise you to check the authenticity of the email and confirm with customer service of Jio before replying to any such emails.

Reliance Jio is a big telecom operator in the country now. After disrupting the telecom space with Jio in 2016, the operator is now looking to disrupt the broadband space with high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Jio GigaFiber launch. Here is everything you need to know.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Affordable pricing

Reliance JioGigaFiber service will reportedly be affordable for everyone. The tariff could reportedly start at Rs 600 per month, which will offer high-speed data along with TV and landline. What’s more, the plan is also expected to offer complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber: Faster internet speeds

Thanks to FTTH, Reliance JioGigaFiber customers will be able to get data speeds of up to 1Gbps. While this will be the peak speed, and will involve premium cost, lower speeds with affordable pricing is also likely to be in tow.

  • Published Date: July 31, 2019 11:25 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 31, 2019 11:26 AM IST

