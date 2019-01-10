comscore
BSNL New Year 2019 Offer: Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

The broadband plan offers high-speed data download up to 10Mbps.

  Published: January 10, 2019 3:57 PM IST
Reliance Jio is yet to commercially rollout its JioGigaFiber broadband service, but incumbent telecom and broadband providers are already feeling the heat. Gearing up for the competition, state-run telco BSNL has been revamping its broadband and FTTH (fiber to the home) plans. With the latest broadband plans, BSNL has introduced daily FUP limits where the lowest plan offers 1.5GB daily data, and the highest one offering up to 35GB daily data.

To celebrate the new year, BSNL is offering a new plan priced at Rs 675. Under this plan, subscribers will get 5GB daily data at speeds of up to 10Mbps. Once the daily limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited data, but at a reduced speed of 2Mbps. The plan is available for both new and existing broadband subscribers, except for those in Andaman and Nicobar.

With this plan, users also get one free e-mail ID with 1GB space. Also, as a part of the plan, subscribers also get unlimited free local and national calling to any network in India. BSNL is also offering some discount when you make a yearly payment.

Rs 675 per month translates to Rs 8,100 for one year (12 months). But when you make a yearly payment in one shot, you will only be charged Rs 6,750. This means, you pay for 10 months and get two months free. Other way to look at it is that you end up saving Rs 1,350.

For those with slightly higher data usage can also up for Rs 845 or Rs 999 plans that offer 10GB and 15GB daily data, respectively. The speed remains the same at up to 10Mbps till FUP, and post that, it is throttled to 2Mbps. The plans also include unlimited local and national calling to any network in India.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online
