  • Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer: Get 100% cashback on Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan
Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer: Get 100% cashback on Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

The cashback will be given in the form of a discount coupon.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 4:19 PM IST
New Year is just around the corner and to celebrate the holiday season, Reliance Jio has introduced a new offer where users can get 100 percent cashback on prepaid recharge plan. The offer is applicable on Rs 399 prepaid recharge, and to become eligible for the same, you need to recharge between December 28 2018 and January 30 2019.

So, on recharging your number with Rs 399 plan, you will get a cashback of Rs 399, but it will be in the form of a coupon that can be redeemed on AJIO, online shopping portal for footwear and clothing. Upon recharging, the coupon will be credited in the MyJio app within 72 hours, and you can access them under My Coupons section. To be able to redeem this coupon, the transaction value has to be at least Rs 1,000.

Talking about the Rs 399 prepaid plan, users get unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes unlimited national roaming, and unlimited local and STD SMS, with a daily cap of 100 messages. The plan is valid for 84 days.

The Rs 399 prepaid plan also includes unlimited 4G data, with a daily cap of 1.5GB. This means, through the validity period users can download a total of 126GB data. Now, once the daily limit of 1.5GB is hit, users can still continue with unlimited data, but at a reduced speed of 64kbps. What’s more, the plan also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio app suite, which includes JioSaavn Music, JioCinema, and JioTV among others.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 4:19 PM IST

