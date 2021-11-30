comscore Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Do this and save your money
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here’s how you can avoid paying extra
News

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here’s how you can avoid paying extra

News

Reliance Jio hiked its tariff plans following Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi). The telecom operator increased its prepaid plan prices by 21 percent. The new prices will come into effect from tomorrow, December 1. Tariff prices of Airtel and Vodafone-idea have already been hiked in the country.

reliance jio

Reliance Jio hiked its tariff plans following rivals Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi). The telecom operator increased its prepaid plan prices by 21 percent. The new prices will come into effect from tomorrow, December 1. Tariff prices of Airtel and Vodafone-idea have already been hiked in the country. Also Read - Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

If you recharge your Reliance Jio number from tomorrow, you will need to pay a lot more than usual. However, if you recharge your Jio number today you will save on a lot of money for sure. For instance, if you have an existing plan running on your number, you can still recharge with a new plan and save up on a lot of money. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here’s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

It should be noted that the new plan will get activated once the old one’s validity ends. In this case, it makes sense to recharge with an annual plan that currently starts at Rs 2399. From tomorrow, the annual plan will be hiked to Rs 2879. Also Read - After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

To vote for more categories, click here

If you do not wish to recharge your Jio number right now, here’s how much extra you will need to pay now.

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits
75 (JioPhone plan)> 91 28 3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS
129 155 28 2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS
149 179 24 1GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
199 239 28 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day
249 299 28 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
399 479 56 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
444 533 56 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
329 395 84 6GB, unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS
555 666 84 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
599 719 84 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
1299 1559 336 24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS
2399 2879 365 2GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day

Data add-on plans hiked

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits
51 (data) 61 NA 6GB
101 (data) 121 NA 12GB
251 (data) 301 30 50GB

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 30, 2021 5:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
News
BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

News

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

News

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

Omicron Covid variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights

News

Omicron Covid variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

Omicron Covid variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

News

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra
Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

News

Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year
Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day
After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

Telecom

After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1
Gujarat loses over 13 lakh mobile subscribers in September

Telecom

Gujarat loses over 13 lakh mobile subscribers in September

हिंदी समाचार

DIZO Buds Z Review: बजट ईयरबड्स, जो भीड़ से हैं अलग

PUBG: New State ने पूरे किए 4 करोड़ डाउनलोड, सेलिब्रेशन में प्लेयर्स को मिल रहे फ्री रिवॉर्ड

Top 5 Free Fire Rewards for November: रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए इस महीने मिलने वाले 5 सबसे धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Redeem Code 30 November: फ्री में धांसू आइटम पाने के लिए तुरंत रिडीम करें ये कोड

टाटा ने बनाया तगड़ा प्लान, Punch EV समेत 10 इलेक्ट्रिक कार करेगी लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

News

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates
Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

News

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India
Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out

News

Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out
Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
News
BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play s Best of 2021 in India
Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?

News

Why did Twitter s Jack Dorsey step down as CEO?
Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra

News

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices from tomorrow: Here s how you can avoid paying extra
Omicron Covid variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights

News

Omicron Covid variant helped this cryptocurrency gain new heights
Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera, display specs leaked: Everything we know so far

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers