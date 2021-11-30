Reliance Jio hiked its tariff plans following rivals Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi). The telecom operator increased its prepaid plan prices by 21 percent. The new prices will come into effect from tomorrow, December 1. Tariff prices of Airtel and Vodafone-idea have already been hiked in the country. Also Read - Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

If you recharge your Reliance Jio number from tomorrow, you will need to pay a lot more than usual. However, if you recharge your Jio number today you will save on a lot of money for sure. For instance, if you have an existing plan running on your number, you can still recharge with a new plan and save up on a lot of money. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here’s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

It should be noted that the new plan will get activated once the old one’s validity ends. In this case, it makes sense to recharge with an annual plan that currently starts at Rs 2399. From tomorrow, the annual plan will be hiked to Rs 2879. Also Read - After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

To vote for more categories, click here

If you do not wish to recharge your Jio number right now, here’s how much extra you will need to pay now.

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits 75 (JioPhone plan)> 91 28 3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS 129 155 28 2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS 149 179 24 1GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 199 239 28 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day 249 299 28 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 399 479 56 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 444 533 56 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 329 395 84 6GB, unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS 555 666 84 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 599 719 84 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day 1299 1559 336 24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS 2399 2879 365 2GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day

Data add-on plans hiked