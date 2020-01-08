comscore Reliance Jio launches Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice and Video calls across India
News

Reliance Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice and Video calls across India

News

The technology will be accessible on any Wi-Fi network if your handset supports Jio's WiFi calling.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 6:19 PM IST
Jio Rs 11 Plan

डाटा ऑनली पैक में कंपनी का सबसे सस्ता प्लान 11 रुपये का है। यह पैक 400MB अनलिमिटेड डाटा के साथ आता है और जरूरत के समय आपके बड़े काम आ सकता है।

A day after Airtel expanded their Wi-Fi calling services to four more Indian cities, Reliance Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for its networks everywhere in the country. The new technology will allow users to make crystal clear voice and video calls via WiFi. Further, using Wi-Fi calling will require users to pay no additional costs.

Related Stories


Until today, Reliance Jio had also launched the service in a few selected regions like Delhi NCR. However, now after months of testing, Reliance Jio users can avail the benefits of Wi-Fi calling anywhere in the country.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

In case you did not know, Wi-Fi calling allows you to make and take calls over your existing Wi-Fi connection. Further, once activated, users can seamlessly switch between cellular and Wi-Fi calling. The feature also offers the best possible quality, Jio says.

Jio vs Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

A major bell that Jio strikes right is the availability of the service throughout India. This puts the network ahead of competitor Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling. Further, any Wi-Fi network can be used for Jio’s WiFi calling implementation. Moreover, Jio has brought WiFi calling support not just for Voice calls, but for Video calls as well.

“At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network,” said Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles; now available in 10 different circles

Also Read

Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles; now available in 10 different circles

Jio Wi-Fi calling will work on many popular smartphones across brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and Apple. Even the likes of Coolpad, itel, Tecno and Lava smartphones are included in the list. Surprisingly, OnePlus is not included yet in the supported devices list. A list of supported devices along with a step-by-step process that explains how to enable the service on your handset is available on Jio.com/wificalling.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 6:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
News
Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

News

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to upgrade graphics settings

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

News

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

News

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls
Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles

News

Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles
Reliance Jio adds Rs 251 prepaid recharge that adds 2GB daily data

Telecom

Reliance Jio adds Rs 251 prepaid recharge that adds 2GB daily data
Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

News

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart
Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio adds whopping 9.1 million new customers in October, 2019: TRAI

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro नए नया चमकदार Twilight Orange कलर में हुआ लॉन्च

Toreto ने 1,799 रुपये में लॉन्च किया Bash ब्लूटूथ पोर्टेबल स्पीकर, ये हैं फीचर्स

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio की Wi-Fi कॉलिंग सर्विस लॉन्च किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 40,000 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV सेट टॉप बॉक्स भारत में 5,999 रुपये में लॉन्च

News

Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
News
Honor 9 Lite software update rolls out
Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020

News

Revolutionary Bluetooth LE introduced at CES 2020
Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared

News

Tata Sky Binge+ vs Airtel Xstream Box: Compared
Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls

News

Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for Voice, Video calls
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Twilight Orange color launched: All you need to know