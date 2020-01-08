A day after Airtel expanded their Wi-Fi calling services to four more Indian cities, Reliance Jio introduces Wi-Fi calling for its networks everywhere in the country. The new technology will allow users to make crystal clear voice and video calls via WiFi. Further, using Wi-Fi calling will require users to pay no additional costs.

Until today, Reliance Jio had also launched the service in a few selected regions like Delhi NCR. However, now after months of testing, Reliance Jio users can avail the benefits of Wi-Fi calling anywhere in the country.

Watch: NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

In case you did not know, Wi-Fi calling allows you to make and take calls over your existing Wi-Fi connection. Further, once activated, users can seamlessly switch between cellular and Wi-Fi calling. The feature also offers the best possible quality, Jio says.

Jio vs Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

A major bell that Jio strikes right is the availability of the service throughout India. This puts the network ahead of competitor Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling. Further, any Wi-Fi network can be used for Jio’s WiFi calling implementation. Moreover, Jio has brought WiFi calling support not just for Voice calls, but for Video calls as well.

“At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network,” said Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

Jio Wi-Fi calling will work on many popular smartphones across brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and Apple. Even the likes of Coolpad, itel, Tecno and Lava smartphones are included in the list. Surprisingly, OnePlus is not included yet in the supported devices list. A list of supported devices along with a step-by-step process that explains how to enable the service on your handset is available on Jio.com/wificalling.