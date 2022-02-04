comscore Reliance Jio invests $15 million in a startup working on metaverse, AI, mixed realities
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio steps into metaverse with $15 million investment in Silicon Valley startup
News

Reliance Jio steps into metaverse with $15 million investment in Silicon Valley startup

News

TWO plans to bring its interactive AI technologies first to consumer applications followed by entertainment and gaming, as well as enterprise solutions including retail, services, education, health and wellness.

Metaverse

Image: Pixabay

Jio has announced an investment of $15 million in (“TWO”), a deep tech startup. The telecom giant has invested the amount for a 25% equity stake. The new investment by Reliance Jio hints at the company’s growing interest in the field of the metaverse, AI and mixed realtors. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

What is TWO Platforms?

TWO is an Artificial Reality company with a focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. The company believes that after text and voice, the next chapter of AI is visual and interactive. TWO has an Artificial Reality platform that enables real-time AI voice and video calls, digital humans, immersive spaces and lifelike gaming. Also Read - After Jio, Google invests in Airtel: Here’s what we know about it

TWO plans to bring its interactive AI technologies first to consumer applications followed by entertainment and gaming, as well as enterprise solutions including retail, services, education, health and wellness. Also Read - Reliance Jio 5G pilot test speed in Mumbai leaked: Check details

According to a joint statement released by Reliance Jio and TWO Platfroms, TWO will work collaboratively with Jio to fast-track the adoption of new technologies and build disruptive technologies such as AI, metaverse, and mixed realities.

Speaking on the investment, Akash Ambani, Director of Jio, said, “We are impressed with the strong experience and capabilities of the founding team at TWO in the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0. We look forward to working together with TWO to help expedite development of new products in the areas of interactive AI, immersive gaming and metaverse.”

Pranav Mistry, CEO of TWO, said, “Jio is foundational to India’s digital transformation. We at TWO are excited to partner with Jio to push the boundaries of AI and introduce applications of Artificial Reality to consumers and businesses at scale.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 7:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms
News
Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms
Twitter expands downvote button test globally

Apps

Twitter expands downvote button test globally

Check all electric cars launching in India this year

Photo Gallery

Check all electric cars launching in India this year

From Renault Kwid-based EV to premium Volvo XC40, check all electric cars launching in India this year

Photo Gallery

From Renault Kwid-based EV to premium Volvo XC40, check all electric cars launching in India this year

Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it

Deals

Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms

Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Boat Nirvana 751 wireless headphones with ANC launched

Google is letting companies use Workspace for free, but there is a catch

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms

News

Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms
Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect
Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

News

Google to invest $1 billion in Bharti Airtel
Reliance Jio 5G speed test details leaked, 8 times faster download speed than 4G

Telecom

Reliance Jio 5G speed test details leaked, 8 times faster download speed than 4G
Singer Daler Mehendi to perform at India's first metaverse concert on Republic Day

Entertainment

Singer Daler Mehendi to perform at India's first metaverse concert on Republic Day

हिंदी समाचार

How to change Twitter Username: मोबाइल फोन और डेस्कटॉप दोनों से बदल सकते हैं यूजरनेम, जानें कैसे

E-Passport में होगा एडवांस सिक्योरिटी फीचर, फर्जी पासपोर्ट बनाना नामुमकिन!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code For Today (4 February): तुरंत रिडीम करें ये कोड और पाएं ढेरों रिवॉर्ड

Oppo Watch Free स्मार्टवॉच भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ सहित मिल रहे कई धमाल स्पेसिफिकेशन

Garena Free Fire में शुरू होने वाले हैं 2 नए इवेंट, फ्री में मिलेंगी Kord और Pan स्किन

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms
News
Reliance Jio invests $15 million in Silicon Valley-based AI startup Two Platforms
Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it

Deals

Tata Play Fiber broadband offering one-month free service: Check how to get it
iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online

Mobiles

iQOO 9 series likely to have Snapdragon 8 series chips, iQOO 9 SE price in India leaked online
Boat Nirvana 751 wireless headphones with ANC launched

News

Boat Nirvana 751 wireless headphones with ANC launched
Google is letting companies use Workspace for free, but there is a catch

News

Google is letting companies use Workspace for free, but there is a catch

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers