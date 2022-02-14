comscore Reliance Jio invests $200 million in new AI startup to take over smartphone lock screens
  • Home
  • News
  • Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over your smartphone lock screens
News

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over your smartphone lock screens

News

Glance was founded in 2019. It is a consumer internet company that has created two digital platforms - Glance and Roposo. These platforms push content on the lock screen

2.jiophone-next-120000- (1)

(Representational Image)

Jio Platforms has invested $200 million in a new AI lock screen platform Glance. The transaction is yet to get all necessary approvals. Apart from Jio, companies like Google and Mithril Captial have invested in the AI-driven company. Also Read - Reliance Jio partners with SES to bring satellite broadband connectivity to India

What is Glance?

Glance was founded in 2019. It is a consumer internet company that has created two digital platforms – Glance and Roposo. These platforms push content on the lock screen. The company claims this will eliminate the need for searching and downloading apps. Glance claims that over 400 million smartphones come with Glance’s new interface. Also Read - Looking for 28 days validity prepaid plan? Here are the best options

Roposo, on the other hand, provides a more commerce-centric approach. The company aims to provide a destination for creator-led live entertainment commerce. Headquartered in Singapore, Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group and is funded by Google and Mithril Capital. For more information visit glance.com, roposo.com and inmobi.co Also Read - Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy

Jio Investment

The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several international markets outside of Asia such as the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. The target is to create the world’s largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen.

Glance has also entered into a business partnership arrangement with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (“Reliance Retail”). This will provide integration of Glance’s ‘lock screen platform’ with the JioPhone Next smartphones.

Speaking about its investment in Glance, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms Limited, said, “Glance has grown at a phenomenal pace over the past two years and has given users a truly unique solution by unlocking the power of the lock screen for
experiencing the internet, live content, creator driven entertainment commerce and gaming. With the help of this investment, Glance expects to launch in several key markets globally as well as extend the experience to millions of Jio users, further reinforcing our commitment to provide the most advanced and next-level tech and digital ecosystem for consumers in India and beyond.”

Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi Group, said, “Mr. Mukesh Ambani has been a source of immense inspiration for me since my early days and it is an honor to have Jio becoming a strategic partner in our journey. Jio’s investment into Glance
brings a deep synergy of vision and philosophy. Jio is a truly disruptive company. It made internet accessible for millions of users, making India one of the largest internet markets in the world. Reliance is now disrupting the smartphone market with launch
of its JioPhone Next smartphones. Jio’s investment into Glance and Glance’s presence on the lock screen of JioPhone Next smartphones will lead to a paradigm shift in how its users experience the internet.

Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance, said, “Glance has created a disruptive lock screen-first discovery platform for live content, commerce and gaming in Asia, and we intend to scale it globally going forward. Jio’s
investment is a huge validation of this vision and gives us the firepower to take the innovative experience of Glance to surfaces across the world. We look forward to working with Jio to build the content, creator and commerce ecosystem of the future,
together.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 8:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 14, 2022 8:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release
Entertainment
Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release
Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Features

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place

Gaming

Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens

News

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

News

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month

Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release

Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens

News

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens
Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology

Telecom

Jio ventures into satellite broadband market with Jio Space Technology
Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499
Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India खेलने वाले भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रैंक बढ़ाने में मिलेगी मदद

PUBG Mobile और BGMI में Spider-Man थीम को प्लेयर्स करते हैं काफी पसंद, जानें इसके 3 जरूरी कारण

फ्री फायर बैन होने के बाद भी फ्री फायर मैक्स क्यों नहीं हुआ बैन? जानें

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? जानें वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month
News
OnePlus' next custom skin won't be called H2OOS, details to be released this month
Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release

Entertainment

Uncharted movie leaked online ahead of India, US Feb 18 release
Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place

Gaming

Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place
Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens

News

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens
Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

News

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers