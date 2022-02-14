Jio Platforms has invested $200 million in a new AI lock screen platform Glance. The transaction is yet to get all necessary approvals. Apart from Jio, companies like Google and Mithril Captial have invested in the AI-driven company. Also Read - Reliance Jio partners with SES to bring satellite broadband connectivity to India

What is Glance?

Glance was founded in 2019. It is a consumer internet company that has created two digital platforms – Glance and Roposo. These platforms push content on the lock screen. The company claims this will eliminate the need for searching and downloading apps. Glance claims that over 400 million smartphones come with Glance's new interface.

Roposo, on the other hand, provides a more commerce-centric approach. The company aims to provide a destination for creator-led live entertainment commerce. Headquartered in Singapore, Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group and is funded by Google and Mithril Capital. For more information visit glance.com, roposo.com and inmobi.co

Jio Investment

The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several international markets outside of Asia such as the USA, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. The target is to create the world’s largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen.

Glance has also entered into a business partnership arrangement with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (“Reliance Retail”). This will provide integration of Glance’s ‘lock screen platform’ with the JioPhone Next smartphones.

Speaking about its investment in Glance, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio Platforms Limited, said, “Glance has grown at a phenomenal pace over the past two years and has given users a truly unique solution by unlocking the power of the lock screen for

experiencing the internet, live content, creator driven entertainment commerce and gaming. With the help of this investment, Glance expects to launch in several key markets globally as well as extend the experience to millions of Jio users, further reinforcing our commitment to provide the most advanced and next-level tech and digital ecosystem for consumers in India and beyond.”

Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi Group, said, “Mr. Mukesh Ambani has been a source of immense inspiration for me since my early days and it is an honor to have Jio becoming a strategic partner in our journey. Jio’s investment into Glance

brings a deep synergy of vision and philosophy. Jio is a truly disruptive company. It made internet accessible for millions of users, making India one of the largest internet markets in the world. Reliance is now disrupting the smartphone market with launch

of its JioPhone Next smartphones. Jio’s investment into Glance and Glance’s presence on the lock screen of JioPhone Next smartphones will lead to a paradigm shift in how its users experience the internet.

Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance, said, “Glance has created a disruptive lock screen-first discovery platform for live content, commerce and gaming in Asia, and we intend to scale it globally going forward. Jio’s

investment is a huge validation of this vision and gives us the firepower to take the innovative experience of Glance to surfaces across the world. We look forward to working with Jio to build the content, creator and commerce ecosystem of the future,

together.”