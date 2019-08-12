Reliance Jio’s Internet of Things (IoT) platform will be commercially available from January 1, 2020, said Mukesh Ambani at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. Jio says that it has developed an innovative service on its pan-India 4G network called Narrowband Internet-of-Things or NBIoT. Using this service with smart sensors whether residential, industrial or public, the company is looking to connect India like other countries.

Within two years of launch, Jio estimates that there will be more than two billion connected IoT devices in India. The company at least aims to connect one billion of those through Jio’s IoT platform. “To take just one example there are over 300 million electricity meters which need to be connected digitally for real-time monitoring and for giving consumers full visibility and control of cost and quality. And going forward each home and business premise will have dozens of connected devices,” said Ambani on stage.

The company didn’t share many details in this AGM. But what we know from the past, that Jio’s IoT solutions will be different for Home, offices and more. We got a chance to see the Jio Home IoT Solutions demo during Indian Mobile Congress last year (IMC 2018). You can watch the video below.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

For Home, Jio has developed a few sensors-based system that will essentially fit in your existing electrical system, and you’ll be able to control all your appliances & more through JioFiber internet box using your smartphone. Reliance JioFiber is the same JioGigaFiber that Jio has been testing since last year. The company calls it largest trial program with 5 lakh users currently testing the services in Beta. The fiber home broadband service will commercially launch on September 5, 2019.