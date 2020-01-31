Back in December 2019, Reliance Jio brought the Jio 2020 Happy New Year offer to customers. This included both the prepaid as well as the JioPhone customers. Now in a new offer, Jio is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,020 to its prepaid customers on recharge of Rs 149 and above. The new cashback offer has been going on from January 1 and will go on till January 31, 2020.

The Jio cashback offer can be claimed on recharges with e-wallets. The supported e-wallets are PayTM, Amazon Pay and PhonePe. MobiKwik and FreeCharge are also supported. Here’s a detailed description of how you can claim the cashback for each of the services.

Reliance Jio Paytm cashback offer

Reliance Jio is offering up to Rs 2,020 in cashback on recharge through Paytm. The cashback is available to new as well as existing users. Note that the offer will be applicable only if your new recharge is above Rs 149. That is not the only condition. Customers will also have to complete five recharges to be eligible for the same.

Amazon Pay cashback offer

If you’re using Amazon pay UPI, you can avail a flat Rs 25 cashback on a recharge of Rs 149 and above. These are valid on recharges from the MyJio app and the Jio.com website. Further, this offer is only applicable on the first recharge of January 2020.

FreeCharge cashback offer

Reliance Jio recharges worth Rs 49 and above can avail the FreeCharge cashback offer. The new users can avail a discount of Rs 30 by using the code ‘JIO50’. Meanwhile, existing users can avail a discount of 20 percent up to Rs 15 by using the code ‘JIO15’.

PhonePe cashback offer

The Reliance Jio offer is also applicable to recharges done via PhonePe. New users will get a cashback of up to Rs 100, with a guaranteed cashback of Rs 5. They will also get rewards of up to Rs 50 on the same recharge. However, the cashback offer is not applicable to existing PhonePe users. These users will only get reward benefits worth Rs 50. Moreover, users must note that only UPI payments will be eligible for the offer.