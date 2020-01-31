comscore Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback: Here's how to get it | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers Rs 2,020 cashback: Here's how to get it
News

Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers Rs 2,020 cashback: Here's how to get it

News

Reliance Jio is offering cashbacks of up to Rs 2,020 on recharges done via Paytm, PhonePe, FreeCharge and more.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 4:31 PM IST
reliance-jio-iot-internet-of-things

Back in December 2019, Reliance Jio brought the Jio 2020 Happy New Year offer to customers. This included both the prepaid as well as the JioPhone customers. Now in a new offer, Jio is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,020 to its prepaid customers on recharge of Rs 149 and above. The new cashback offer has been going on from January 1 and will go on till January 31, 2020.

Related Stories


The Jio cashback offer can be claimed on recharges with e-wallets. The supported e-wallets are PayTM, Amazon Pay and PhonePe. MobiKwik and FreeCharge are also supported. Here’s a detailed description of how you can claim the cashback for each of the services.

Reliance Jio Paytm cashback offer

Reliance Jio is offering up to Rs 2,020 in cashback on recharge through Paytm. The cashback is available to new as well as existing users. Note that the offer will be applicable only if your new recharge is above Rs 149. That is not the only condition. Customers will also have to complete five recharges to be eligible for the same.

Amazon Pay cashback offer

If you’re using Amazon pay UPI, you can avail a flat Rs 25 cashback on a recharge of Rs 149 and above. These are valid on recharges from the MyJio app and the Jio.com website. Further, this offer is only applicable on the first recharge of January 2020.

FreeCharge cashback offer

Reliance Jio recharges worth Rs 49 and above can avail the FreeCharge cashback offer. The new users can avail a discount of Rs 30 by using the code ‘JIO50’. Meanwhile, existing users can avail a discount of 20 percent up to Rs 15 by using the code ‘JIO15’.

Jio's Got Talent: Reliance Jio and Snapchat launch a 10-second creative challenge

Also Read

Jio's Got Talent: Reliance Jio and Snapchat launch a 10-second creative challenge

PhonePe cashback offer

The Reliance Jio offer is also applicable to recharges done via PhonePe. New users will get a cashback of up to Rs 100, with a guaranteed cashback of Rs 5. They will also get rewards of up to Rs 50 on the same recharge. However, the cashback offer is not applicable to existing PhonePe users. These users will only get reward benefits worth Rs 50. Moreover, users must note that only UPI payments will be eligible for the offer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 31, 2020 4:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

News

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon

Gaming

Nintendo Switch surpasses the SNES in sales, but no upgrade soon

Realme Buds Air now available on Amazon India too: Check details

Deals

Realme Buds Air now available on Amazon India too: Check details

Most Popular

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback

News

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback
Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

News

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge
Online transactions in Delhi-NCR grew 235 percent in 2019: Report

News

Online transactions in Delhi-NCR grew 235 percent in 2019: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap
Realme 5 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 5 Pro update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स की सेल 6 मार्च से शुरू होगी

Realme Buds Air पर मिल रहा 5% का अल्टीमेट कैशबैक, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Android 11 का अपडेट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Airtel Rs 45 Plan : एयरटेल का सर्विस वैलिडिटी रिचार्ज, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Infinix S5 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 18 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

News

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback
News
Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,020 cashback
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 software update rolls out
Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ update rolling out
Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23

News

Nokia announces MWC 2020 event on February 23
GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May

News

GM to resurrect Hummer as a 1,000hp electric pickup in May