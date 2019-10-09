comscore Reliance Jio is warning against fake SMS promising 25GB free daily data
Reliance Jio is warning against fake SMS promising 25GB free daily data for 6 months

A few users on Twitter have reportedly received messages from scammers promising free Jio daily data for about 6 months. Jio customers are advised to not download the app as there could possibly be a hidden malware to steal your sensitive data.

Reliance Jio has issued a warning to its subscribers against a fake SMS that says the company is offering free 25GB data daily. A few users on Twitter have reportedly received messages from scammers promising free Jio daily data for about 6 months. Reliance Jio customers should not download the app as there could possibly be a hidden malware to steal your sensitive data.

The new SMS shared by scammers says “Good news!! Jio is giving free 25GB data daily for 6 months. Download app now and register to activate offer.” When the user reported it to Reliance Jio, the telecom operator made it clear that it is a fake message which could be a trick to scam customers using the name of Jio. “Jio does not send such messages/calls. All Jio offer related information is transparently available in your MyJio app or on Jio.com. Pls watch out for spam messages & scammers,” the company said.


In July this year, closer to Jio GigaFiber service launch, scammers started taking over web with fake ‘activation request’ emails. Many users received emails from scammers promising to activate the broadband service with “Gigafiber – Activation Request Received” subject line. These were fake emails, but were structured in a way that it looks authentic. The phishing emails also carried links to confirm the request and check for pricing and plans.

Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer: How to avail additional data benefits

Also Read

Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer: How to avail additional data benefits

It asked customers to share their banking details in the name of confirmed Jio GigaFiber subscription. Reportedly, the scammers in these emails successfully replicated the message font color and style that Jio uses normally.  Separately, Reliance recently announced that the JioPhone is now available for Rs 699, as part of the festive sale. The 4G feature phone from Reliance Jio will be available at a discounted price without exchange of old phone.

