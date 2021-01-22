comscore JioMeet video calling platform crosses 15 millions users
JioMeet video calling platform crosses 15 millions users

Reliance Jio on Friday announced that JioMeet video calling platform has crossed 15 million users during the quarter.

Reliance Jio on Friday officially announced that JioMeet, the company’s video calling platform, has crossed 15 million users during the recent quarter. In an official press release the telecom operator stated, “JioMeet is now evolving as a complete platform with solutions for different segments like large enterprises, healthcare industry, educational and government institutions.” Also Read - Today’s Tech News: WhatsApp new features, Twitter blue tick, JioMeet crosses 15 million users

The telecom operator introduced JioMeet video calling platform last year while platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, Microsoft Teams, among others were growing rapidly amid the lockdown. JioMeet is currently available on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store. Reliance Jio introduced the video calling platform to take on the likes of other video platforms such as Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, among others. Also Read - Reliance Jio records highest 4G download speeds in Dec 2020: TRAI

Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

Reliance Jio also noted, “indigenously developed 5G Radio integrated with Jio’s 5G Core Network and 5G Smartphones have achieved over the air throughputs in excess of 1 Gbps. In-house Massive MIMO and indoor 5G small cell are under advanced stages of development.”

The company also revealed that total customer gross addition was “robust at 25.1 million despite Covid related constraints and local issues. Net subscriber addition of 40 million during CY20 is highest in the industry.” “During 3Q FY21, average data consumption per user per month was strong at 12.9 GB and average voice consumption was at 796 minutes per user per month.”

Jio also revealed that “FTTH services witnessed increased uptake during the quarter on the back of unique offering and widespread network across the country. In a short period of time, Jio FTTH services have become the lifeline for millions of customers.”

Starting January 1, 2021, Jio made all domestic voice calls absolutely free from January 1, 2021. Till last year calls from Reliance Jio to other networks were charged.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2021 8:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 22, 2021 8:34 PM IST

