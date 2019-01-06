Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched a new web browser of Android users. This new web browser is called “JioBrowser” and the company claims that this is the first “Indian browser” that has been made after keeping in mind, the needs of Indian users. The company also claims that the browser is fast, easy to use and light-weight with “very low memory requirement” so that it can easily run on low-end devices. Interested users can head to Google Play Store to download and then install the new web browser.

However, before you go ahead and install the browser, we have added a list of features present in the browser to give you some idea of what to expect from JioBrowser. According to the Play Store listing of the browser, the company adds that users can “experience some of the most engaging videos and latest news content every day. The browser comes with support for up to 8 regional Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Users can customize the browser including its “Local News category” to get relevant updates about everything happening around you.

The browser also comes with a news and videos suggestion page to present content to users as initially reported by FossBytes. The description adds that the JioBrowser comes with a smooth user experience for the “fastest browsing experience”. Other features include quick access page to jump to top websites on the Internet, private browsing with the help of Incognito mode, and the ability to share news or videos with your friends and family on social media.

Developers have also added the ability for users to manage the files that they download with the help of the browser along with the history of pages visited. Reliance Jio is also asking users to provide feedback on the app in the app comments section or through an email so that they can improve the browser. This app is not currently available on Apple iOS platform and it is not clear if and when Jio plans to bring JioBrowser to the Apple ecosystem.