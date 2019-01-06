comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’
News

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

News

The browser also comes with a dedicated news and videos suggestion page to present content to users

  • Published: January 6, 2019 4:12 PM IST
JioBrowser

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has launched a new web browser of Android users. This new web browser is called “JioBrowser” and the company claims that this is the first “Indian browser” that has been made after keeping in mind, the needs of Indian users. The company also claims that the browser is fast, easy to use and light-weight with “very low memory requirement” so that it can easily run on low-end devices. Interested users can head to Google Play Store to download and then install the new web browser.

However, before you go ahead and install the browser, we have added a list of features present in the browser to give you some idea of what to expect from JioBrowser. According to the Play Store listing of the browser, the company adds that users can “experience some of the most engaging videos and latest news content every day. The browser comes with support for up to 8 regional Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. Users can customize the browser including its “Local News category” to get relevant updates about everything happening around you.

Watch: Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs

The browser also comes with a news and videos suggestion page to present content to users as initially reported by FossBytes. The description adds that the JioBrowser comes with a smooth user experience for the “fastest browsing experience”. Other features include quick access page to jump to top websites on the Internet, private browsing with the help of Incognito mode, and the ability to share news or videos with your friends and family on social media.

Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Also Read

Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Developers have also added the ability for users to manage the files that they download with the help of the browser along with the history of pages visited. Reliance Jio is also asking users to provide feedback on the app in the app comments section or through an email so that they can improve the browser. This app is not currently available on Apple iOS platform and it is not clear if and when Jio plans to bring JioBrowser to the Apple ecosystem.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2019 4:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG bans 4 professional players for using ‘unauthorized’ software
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 spotted on TENAA along with Redmi 7; may come soon

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch likely to launch on January 10; could be a Flipkart exclusive

Dissatisfied by the after-sales service, angry Google Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi

Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI

Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

News

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’
Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI

News

Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, Galaxy J4 Plus price in India slashed: Report

Deals

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, Galaxy J4 Plus price in India slashed: Report
WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

News

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie beta program could kick off next week

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie beta program could kick off next week

हिंदी समाचार

छुट्टियों में एक हफ्ते में एप्पल ऐप स्टोर पर हुई 1.22 अरब डॉलर की खरीदारी

गूगल ने असिस्टेंट की काबिलियत बढ़ाने के लिए स्टार्टअप को खरीदा

हुवावे के अगले मेट सीरीज स्मार्टफोन के बैक में होंगे 5 कैमरे!

चंद्रयान-2 मिशन लॉन्च डेट स्थगित

एप्पल ने आईफोन की बिक्री गिरने से रेवेन्यू एस्टिमेट घटाया

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch likely to launch on January 10; could be a Flipkart exclusive
News
Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch likely to launch on January 10; could be a Flipkart exclusive
Dissatisfied by the after-sales service, angry Google Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi

News

Dissatisfied by the after-sales service, angry Google Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi
Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI

News

Samsung shares an updated timeline for Android Pie update rollout; highlights changes in One UI
Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market

News

Xiaomi Mija Smart Washing machine likely to launch in the global market
WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

News

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more