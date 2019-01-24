Reliance Jio launches long term prepaid validity plans worth Rs 549 and Rs 297 for JioPhone users

Reliance Jio has just launched two new plans worth Rs 549 and Rs 297 for JioPhone users. Both these plans offer long term validity to users, an expansion from the current roster of prepaid plans that requires users to recharge every month. According to the details, the Rs 549 plan offers validity for 168 days which amounts to 6 recharge cycles where each cycle is 28 days long. As per the details, this plan offers free voice calling along with unlimited data with 0.5GB data at high speed per day. Similar to other plans, users also get a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps for 168 days.

In addition to this, the company is also offering 300 free SMS messages for every 28-day recharge cycle. Moving to the second offer worth Rs 297, users get 84 days of validity which amounts to three 28 day recharge cycles. The data, voice and SMS benefits for users are similar to what they get in the Rs 594 plan. In fact, both these plans are similar to the Rs 99 monthly plan that users get. Comparing all the three plans, there is no difference in the benefits.

In fact, there is no additional benefit that the company is offering to customers who are opting for the long term validity plan. This announcement comes days after a report from TRAI revealed that Reliance Jio added the most number of subscribers in the month of November 2018. As previously reported, the company added 88.01 lakh subscribers that year followed by BSNL that added 3.48 lakh subscribers.

Another TRAI report indicated that the 4G download speeds for Jio dipped in the last month of 2018 to 18.7 Mbps from 20.3 Mbps in November. Despite the dip in 4G download speeds, the company managed to top the download speed chart.