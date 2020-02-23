comscore Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users
Reliance Jio launches Rs 49, Rs 69 plans for JioPhone users

The latest Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans come with a validity period of 14 days. The Rs 49 plan comes with a total of 2GB high-speed data.

  Published: February 23, 2020 2:29 PM IST
Jio Rs 11 Plan

Reliance Jio has added two new short validity plans to its portfolio. The company has launched new plans for JioPhone users. The latest Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans come with a validity period of 14 days. The Rs 49 is not a new plan, and the telecom operator removed it after tariff revision back in December 2019. Now, Reliance Jio has again launched this Rs 49 plan for JioPhone users.

The Rs 49 plan comes with a total of 2GB high-speed data. Do note that once the 2GB limit is exhausted, the speed of the internet reduces to 64Kbps. On purchasing the plan, you also get 25 SMSs, and unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling. It also includes 250 non-Jio minutes. JioPhone users also get access to the company’s Jio apps.

The second Rs 69 plan offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling as well as 250 non-Jio minutes. You also get a total of 7GB data, meaning JioPhone users will be able to use 0.5GB data per day. This Reliance Jio plan also includes 25 SMSs and free access to Jio apps, as per the company’s official website.

The telecom operator recently launched a new Rs 2,121 prepaid plan that offers the same benefits as the outgoing Rs 2,020 plan. You get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and FUP limit on non-Jio calls. There is 1.5GB daily data, SMS and subscription to Jio apps. Reliance Jio has also reduced the validity by 29 days. This new plan comes with validity of 336 days as opposed to 365 days validity offered with the New Year offer.

With Rs 2,121 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is offering 12,000 non-Jio minutes. Customers get 1.5GB daily benefits, which translates to 504GB during the validity period. Once Jio users consume the 1.5GB allotted data during the day, they will be able to continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64kbps. The plans, of course, come with subscription to apps like JioTV and JioCinema as well.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2020 2:29 PM IST

