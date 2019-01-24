Reliance Jio long terms plans: Starting at Rs 999, here is a look at benefits and validity offered

Bharti Airtel followed Vodafone and Reliance Jio to introduce new Rs 1,699 year long validity plan early this week. The company then followed up to add two more plans priced at Rs 998 and Rs 597 respectively. With the introduction of these plans, Airtel, Vodafone and Jio now offer long validity plans that offer validity for a period of three months, six months or a year. While Airtel and Vodafone are trying to challenge Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator offers the best value of the bunch. Here is a look at Jio’s long validity plans:

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Plan: Validity and Benefits

Reliance Jio’s long term packs start at Rs 999 where customers get validity of 90 days or three months. With this recharge plan, Jio users get data benefit of 60GB and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan also comes bundled with truly unlimited voice calls including national roaming. Other benefit includes 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,699 Plan: Validity and Benefits

The Rs 1,699 plan is the newest long term pack from Jio and one that offers the best value of the bunch. With this plan, Reliance Jio is offering validity of 365 days, which covers the entire year and customers get 1.5GB data per day or a total of 547.5GB for the entire validity period. With this plan, customers also get truly unlimited voice calls, which includes local and national calls and also roaming calls. It also offers 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,999 Plan: Validity and Benefits

The third long term pack from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 1,999 and it comes with a validity of 180 days. This plan offers a total of 125GB data at high speed, post which the speed will be limited to 64kbps. The plan also includes truly unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 4,999 Plan: Validity and Benefits

For those who don’t want to be limited to 1.5GB per day, Reliance Jio has two other plans that offer a lot of data and validity of 360 days. With Rs 4,999 prepaid pack, Reliance Jio is offering total data benefit of 350GB at high speed and after exhaustion of this FUP limit, the speed will drop to 64kbps. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming on voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Those buying this plan also get complimentary subscription to Jio Apps such as JioTV, JioCinema and others.

Reliance Jio Rs 9,999 Plan: Validity and Benefits

The last long term pack from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 9,999 and it comes with a validity of 360 days. The prepaid plan offers 750GB data and is aimed at those who consume a lot of web content or watch online videos and movies. The plan, like other long term packs, offers local, STD and national roaming calls with any fair usage policy. There is 100 SMS per day for free and customers get complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.