comscore Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report
News

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

News

TikTok's business in India "is being valued at more than $3 billion". ByteDance or Reliance Jio were yet to comment on the report.

  • Updated: August 13, 2020 12:23 PM IST
Jio-TikTok-Reliance-Jio-India-new-bgr-3

As ByteDance continues to struggle in the US, a new report claimed on Thursday that China-based company that owns the short-video making app TikTok may sell its India business to Reliance Jio amid uncertainties around its operations in the country. Also Read - TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

Citing people familiar with the early-stage discussions, TechCrunch reported that the “two companies began conversations late last month and have yet to reach a deal”. Also Read - JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model: Expected price is under Rs 500

TikTok’s business in India “is being valued at more than $3 billion”. ByteDance or Reliance Jio were yet to comment on the report. Also Read - Chinese app ban: TikTok now wants to store Indian users' data locally

The speculations come at a time when several employees working with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance are actively seeking opportunities outside the company as the platform stares at an uncertain future due the ban on the app in the country.

ByteDance has nearly 2,000 employees in India and has now put the pause button on new hiring. Soon after India announced the ban on TikTok, along with 58 other apps over national security concerns, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer who is also the COO of ByteDance said that employees are the company’s “biggest strength” and their wellbeing its “topmost priority”.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

However, these assurances appeared to be not enough to calm the minds of many of the company’s anxious employees. Their worries mounted after the platform faced threat of a similar ban from the Donald Trump administration in the US even as Microsoft disclosed plans to buy TikTok service in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand by mid-September – a deadline set by the US President.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 12:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 13, 2020 12:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

PUBG PC Update 8.2 live on test server with MG3 LMG, Decoy Grenade
Gaming
PUBG PC Update 8.2 live on test server with MG3 LMG, Decoy Grenade
Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

News

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

News

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

News

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

News

iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

Most Popular

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

News

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report
Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details

News

Google and Qualcomm pump millions into HMD Global: Check details
TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

News

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500
TikTok now wants to store Indian users' data locally

News

TikTok now wants to store Indian users' data locally

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने पेश किया 399 रुपये का रिचार्ज, 80 दिनों तक मिलेगी कॉलिंग और इंटरनेट सुविधा

Airtel के इन 500 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में डेली मिलता है 3GB तक डाटा

Xiaomi भारत में नहीं लॉन्च करेगी ये दो दमदार स्मार्टफोन! सिर्फ चीन के लिए किया है लॉन्च

Google ने डेवलप किया Earthquake Detection Feature, भूकंप आने से पहले ही लग जाएगा पता

Redmi Note 9 की सेल आज 12 बजे, जानें 48MP कैमरा और 5020mAh बैटरी वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Features

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game
Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review

News

Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report
News
Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report
Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market

News

Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra exclusive to Chinese market
Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9

News

Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9
iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6

News

iPhone 12 could launch on October 12 after Watch Series 6
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers