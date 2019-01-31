comscore
Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

Reliance Jio has a new move where it wants to offer discounts. deals and cashback offers on its own app.

reliance-jio-myjio-app

Reliance Jio has updated MyJio app to offer new feature called Jio Prime Friday. The primary use case for Jio Prime Friday is to offer discount coupons, codes and deal from partner sites and services such as Paytm, ShopClues, McDonald’s, MakeMyTrip and Oyo. According to Telecom Talk, Reliance Jio is not directly involved in sales of deals or coupons through this new feature. The telecom operator is sourcing these deals from the original websites and is identical to other coupons or discount sites that you may have used in the past.

One of the attractive offers available through Jio Prime Friday service on MyJio application is the Rs 1,000 cashback on flight tickets via Paytm. The cashback offer is applicable only once per user and the minimum ticket price should be Rs 3,000 in order to avail the offer. Upon booking a flight ticket worth upwards of Rs 3,000 on the Paytm app, users will get a cashback of Rs 1,000 if they have verified using KYC. The cashback offer is valid until March 31, 2019.

JioRail app launched for JioPhone, JioPhone 2: Book train tickets, check PNR status and more

Another deal on MyJio’s Prime Fridays section is a cashback offer on ShopClues which allows users to avail Rs 100 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs 499. Interestingly, the cashback will credited to user’s Paytm account and will be valid only once per user. Oyo is also offering a deal where customers can use the promo code ‘OYOWIZARDJIOPRIME’ to get up to Rs 75 on OYO Wizard membership. The code avails the user with early bird discounts and additional 50 percent discount.

The announcement could be sign of Reliance Jio‘s entry into a different kind of market. It could be an attempt to offer more deals and cashback offers to its users. The telco has a note where it says, “Reliance Jio Prime holds out no warranty or makes no representation about the quality, delivery or otherwise of the goods and services or the cashback or discounts offered by the respective merchant.”

