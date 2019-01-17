comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio net profit jumped 65 percent to Rs 831 crore in December 2018 quarter
News

Reliance Jio net profit jumped 65 percent to Rs 831 crore in December 2018 quarter

News

While Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) continued to decline, the impact was mitigated by sharp increase in customer base.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 7:51 PM IST
reliance-jio-mukesh-ambani-screengrab-1

Telecom operator Reliance Jio Thursday reported a jump of 65 per cent in its net profit to Rs 831 crore during the December 2018 quarter, mainly on account of a rise in customer base. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 681 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

While average revenue per user of Reliance Jio continued to decline, the impact seems to have mitigated with a sharp increase in customer base to 28 crore by the end of December, from 16 crore in the year-ago period.

“The Jio family is now 280-million strong and growing on one of the world’s largest mobile data networks, in line with our vision of connecting everyone and everything, everywhere always at the highest quality and the most affordable price. We are similarly working on re-inventing the connectivity solutions market for Homes and Enterprise with our next generation FTTX services,” Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd.

The operating revenue of Reliance Jio increased by 50.9 per cent to Rs 10,383 crore during the October-December 2018 period, compared with the Rs 6,879 crore it registered in the corresponding period a year ago.

In related news, a recent report by Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) said that Reliance Jio led the charts as the telecom operator with the fastest download speeds on mobile data for the past twelve months in a row, despite the telco’s speeds decreasing by 8 percent to about 18.7 Mbps. Jio network recorded an average download speed of 20.3 Mbps in November.

With inputs from PTI.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 7:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera
thumb-img
News
HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones
thumb-img
News
Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch next month

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report

Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter

Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach

Android 8.1 Oreo x86 stable version now available

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter

News

Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter
Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans compared
BSNL’s Rs 299 broadband plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

News

BSNL’s Rs 299 broadband plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and more
Reliance Jio 4G download speed dips in December, but still tops chart: Trai

News

Reliance Jio 4G download speed dips in December, but still tops chart: Trai
Vivo Y91 launched in India for Rs 10,990

News

Vivo Y91 launched in India for Rs 10,990

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10+ लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, पंच होल ड्यूल सेल्फी कैमरा दिखाई दिया

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड स्मार्टफोन फरवरी के आखिर तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में जनवरी अंत तक होगी लॉन्च!

Sony Xperia XZ4 दुनिया का पहला 21:9 एस्पेक्ट रेश्यो डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन होगा!

PUBG Mobile 2019 टूर्नामेंट जीतने वाली टीम को ओप्पो देगा 1 करोड़ रुपये

News

Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report
News
Android Q may come with a 'Desktop Mode': Report
Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter

News

Reliance Jio net profit reached Rs 831 crore in Dec quarter
Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach

News

Over 700 million email IDs, 21 million passwords hacked in latest security breach
Android 8.1 Oreo x86 stable version now available

News

Android 8.1 Oreo x86 stable version now available
Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps

News

Google shares updated timeline about the upcoming 64-bit requirement for Android apps