comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
News

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

News

Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed for the last 13 months.

  • Published: February 17, 2019 7:17 PM IST
reliance-jio-mukesh-ambani-screengrab-1

Reliance Jio continued to top the average 4G download speed chart, beating its nearest rival Airtel with almost double data speed, according to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for January.

Jio’s 4G network registered an average download speed of 18.8 megabits per second (Mbps), while Airtel network clocked a speed of 9.5 Mbps.

Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have a mix of 2G, 3G and 4G networks, but Jio provides only 4G services.

According to the Trai report, Vodafone registered an average speed of 6.7 Mbps, while Idea had average speed of 5.5 Mbps on 4G network.

Though Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile businesses, Trai measured their performance separately as the integration of networks of both the companies is currently on.

Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed for the last 13 months.

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of average 4G upload speed. After a continuous decline in upload speed between October and December, upload speed on Idea and Vodafone network picked up in January.

In January, Idea 4G network registered an average upload speed of 5.8 Mbps, followed by Vodafone with upload speed of 5.4 Mbps.

Jio followed Vodafone with an upload speed of 4.4 Mbps and Airtel with 3.8 Mbps.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2019 7:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855
News
Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855
Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Features

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

News

Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

News

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Best data plans under Rs 100
ACT Fibernet to expand into more cities; play in gaming to boost business

News

ACT Fibernet to expand into more cities; play in gaming to boost business
Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 649 postpaid plan
Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

News

Valentine's Day 2019: Reliance Jio mocks Airtel, Vodafone and Idea in style on Twitter

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल कर रहा है प्री-लोडेड ऐप्स को बिना एकाउंट में साइन-इन किए अपडेट करने का टेस्ट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन 27 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर बेस्ट डाटा प्लान

Flipkart TV Days: शाओमी, Vu, Thomson के साथ कई ब्रांड पर डिस्काउंट पाने का आज आखिरी दिन

News

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
News
Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

News

Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km
Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

News

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students
Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report

News

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report
Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

News

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple