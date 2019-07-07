Reliance Jio offering 50Mbps JioGigaFiber plan for Rs 2,500: Report

As part of JioGigaFiber Preview program, Reliance Jio is reportedly offering a new 50Mbps broadband plan in India. In several areas of the country, Jio is already offering a free preview of its forthcoming high-speed broadband service. But the company is charging customers Rs 4,500 as a security deposit plan on the router, which ships with 100Mbps speeds. This is said to be a refundable amount.

Reliance JioGigaFiber details, offers

A fresh report suggests that in the testing regions of Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Jio is now charging very low. The telecom company is now also offering a new Rs 2,500 security deposit plan with 50Mbps speeds. ”The telco is offering the GigaFiber subscription for Rs 2,500 instead of the usual Rs 4,500”, TelecomTalk reports.

This means that Jio is offering a flat discount of Rs 2,000. This could be Jio’s strategy to boost the reach of its GigaFiber Preview offer. However, the lower price tag means that users will lose out on some benefits. As mentioned above, with Rs 2,500 plan, Jio will offer up to 50Mbps speed instead of 100 Mbps. The router which Jio is providing to users reportedly supports single band channel, instead of the dual-band. The GigaFiber service also includes voice services as well as JioTV access, the report stated.

Besides, the JioGigaFiber internet service was introduced back in July 2018. The company, however, is yet to commercially launch JioGigaFiber. The FTTH (Fiber-to-the-home) service will reportedly be launched across 1,100 cities in India. A recent report hinted that Jio will soon introduce a combo plan of JioGigaFiber. This will give users fiber internet, landline and TV services.

The package will reportedly carry a price tag of Rs 600 per month. If rumors are to believed, users might be able to connect 40 devices with JioGigaFiber’s smart home network. But, for this one will be required to pay up to Rs 1,000. “While the triple combo-which will offer 600 channels with seven-day catch-up option, landline and 100Mbps broadband-will be priced Rs 600 a month. The tariff for adding other smart home services may cost extra and depending on the plan. The tariff could go up to Rs 1,000 a month,” a report stated.