Reliance Jio offering benefits of up to Rs 5,300 on Realme 3 Pro and other Realme phones

Reliance Jio is offering a tempting deal on all the Realme smartphones, including Realme 3 Pro, Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 and Realme 3. As part of Jio Realme Youth offer, the telecom company is offering 3GB data per day and benefits worth Rs 5,300 on recharge of just Rs 299. Coming to the benefits that users will get with Rs 5,300, Reliance Jio will be offering a cashback of Rs 1,800. This amount will be credited in the form of 18 discount coupons of Rs 100 each in the MyJio app.

Additionally, there are coupon benefits as well. As per the company website, customers will get Rs 150 off on minimum purchase of Rs 750 in Ferns and Petals. The Eligible subscriber will be able to avail the offer by moving to

MyJio > My Coupons > Ferns N Petals Coupon. Furthermore, one can get Rs 100 off or 50 percent off on transaction value on 2 movie tickets on BookMyshow. However, this offer is valid for only the first time BookMyshow users.

Furthermore, customers can also get cashback benefits worth Rs 3,250 for Cleartrip. One can avail the coupon from the MyJio app. Additionally, all these offers are valid for eligible device purchased on or between March 12, 2019 and June 7, 2019. As for the price, the Realme 3 Pro will cost you Rs 13,999. For the price, you will get the base 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage. There is also a second variant of the device, which is 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. It is available for Rs 16,999.

Coming to the specifications of the Realme 3 Pro, the handset comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display along with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a dewdrop-style notched display. The display is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The Realme 3 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The chipset is backed by Adreno 616 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. One can also expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. On the imaging front, the smartphone comes with a combination of a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It is kept alive by a 4,045mAh battery, and runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.