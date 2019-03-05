Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

Xiaomi recently launched its budget Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India with aggressive price tags. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. There is also a 4GB/64GB variant, which retails at Rs 11,999. The latest Redmi smartphone will be available in three color variants, including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.

Its bigger sibling Redmi Note 7 Pro’s price has been set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB configuration. Furthermore, Reliance Jio has partnered with Xiaomi and is offering customers double data and instant cashback offer on purchase of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series. The device will go on sale on March 6, 2019, at 12 PM via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Those interested in buying the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Reliance Jio is offering them double data on Rs 398 recharge, which gives customers 4GB of daily data for 70 days. Additionally, buyers can get a total of 1120GB double data for 280 days (four recharges of Rs 398) for Rs 1,592. One can also get cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,400 in the MyJio app with Rs 299 Jio recharge. Airtel, on the other side, is also offering double data on Rs 249 recharge, which comes with only 28 days validity. Furthermore, Airtel’s 4GB daily data recharge price for 280 days comes at a cost of Rs 2,490, which seems to be too high when compared to the offer by Reliance Jio compared to Jio.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 7 offers a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core SoC and two cameras at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It bears a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a massive 48-megapixel Sony lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.