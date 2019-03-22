comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users
News

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

News

Xiaomi’s Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,499 for the 1GB RAM and 8GB storage variant.

  • Updated: March 22, 2019 5:41 PM IST
Redmi Go

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi recently launched its entry-level Redmi Go smartphone in India. It is the first Xiaomi device to join Google’s Android Go club. The device is priced at Rs 4,499 for the 1GB RAM and 8GB storage variant. It went on sale for the first time today in two color variants, including Black and Blue. Furthermore, the Chinese company has partnered with Reliance Jio and is offering tempting offers. Those planning to buy the latest Redmi Go smartphone can get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200, and 100GB additional Jio data.

One can avail both the offers on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Once the recharge is done, the cashback of Rs 2,200 shall be credited in the form of 44 discount coupons of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app of an eligible subscriber. One can also redeem these vouchers for subsequent eligible recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Additionally, you will get the extra 100GB data in the form of additional data coupons of 10GB each. As per the telecom company, this can be availed upon performing a maximum of 10 subsequent recharges within the entitlement period.

Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Realme 3, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro discounts and offers revealed

Also Read

Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Realme 3, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro discounts and offers revealed

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications, features

The Redmi Go is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset, and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) operating system. The Android Go device features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The chipset is accompanied by 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and Adreno 308 GPU. Additionally, Redmi Go buyers will also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high-quality resolution. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is said to offer a standby time up to 10 days.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Optics wise, the Redmi Go bears a single 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, which is assisted by a LED flash module. One can also reportedly shoot full-HD videos using the handset. It is also equipped with real-time filters, smart scene detection, and HDR feature. For shooting selfies, Xiaomi has included a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the connectivity front, the device offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a micro-USB port, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a dual-mic noise reduction system.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 5:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 22, 2019 5:41 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users
News
Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users
Vivo V15 First Impressions

Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Honor 8X Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update reportedly rolling out

News

Honor 8X Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update reportedly rolling out

Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Top deals to check out

Deals

Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Top deals to check out

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

News

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

Most Popular

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

Honor 8X Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update reportedly rolling out

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

News

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users
Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

News

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी का Mint लॉन्चर आप फ्री में कर सकते हैं इंस्टॉल, जानें कैसे

आज इन 5 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील, दस हजार तक मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने गुजरात के इन शहरों में शुरू की 4G VoLTE सेवा, इस सर्किल में मिल रहा है 2GB फ्री डाटा

Vivo V15 पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा, Helio P70 चिपसेट के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सैमसंग 5 अप्रैल को लॉन्च करेगी पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

News

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users
News
Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users
Honor 8X Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update reportedly rolling out

News

Honor 8X Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update reportedly rolling out
Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

News

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

News

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report
Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

News

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch