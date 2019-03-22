Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

Xiaomi recently launched its entry-level Redmi Go smartphone in India. It is the first Xiaomi device to join Google’s Android Go club. The device is priced at Rs 4,499 for the 1GB RAM and 8GB storage variant. It went on sale for the first time today in two color variants, including Black and Blue. Furthermore, the Chinese company has partnered with Reliance Jio and is offering tempting offers. Those planning to buy the latest Redmi Go smartphone can get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200, and 100GB additional Jio data.

One can avail both the offers on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Once the recharge is done, the cashback of Rs 2,200 shall be credited in the form of 44 discount coupons of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app of an eligible subscriber. One can also redeem these vouchers for subsequent eligible recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Additionally, you will get the extra 100GB data in the form of additional data coupons of 10GB each. As per the telecom company, this can be availed upon performing a maximum of 10 subsequent recharges within the entitlement period.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications, features

The Redmi Go is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset, and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) operating system. The Android Go device features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The chipset is accompanied by 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and Adreno 308 GPU. Additionally, Redmi Go buyers will also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high-quality resolution. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is said to offer a standby time up to 10 days.

Optics wise, the Redmi Go bears a single 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, which is assisted by a LED flash module. One can also reportedly shoot full-HD videos using the handset. It is also equipped with real-time filters, smart scene detection, and HDR feature. For shooting selfies, Xiaomi has included a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the connectivity front, the device offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a micro-USB port, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a dual-mic noise reduction system.