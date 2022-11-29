comscore Jio down: Jio calling and SMS services go down for several users
News

Reliance Jio Outage: Jio calling and SMS services not working for several users

News

As per reports by several Jio users, the calling and SMS services are down for multiple users across India. Here's what people have to say.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s calling and SMS services are reportedly down as several users complain about the inability to call and send SMS. SMS sent are stuck on sending and some users don’t even see the 4G VoLTE sign on their devices. This outage has taken Jio users to Twitter reacting to it by sharing memes. Also Read - Jio Cloud Gaming service (JioGamesCloud) is here: Play 50+games for free

Here’s how everyone’s reacting to the Jio outage. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

Jio is yet to share a statement on the outage. But we expect that the calling and SMS services get back to normal soon.

Developing…

  • Published Date: November 29, 2022 9:15 AM IST
