Reliance Jio has disrupted the Indian telecom market in a big way. Its debut in September 2016 has catapulted India’s data consumption and has resulted in cheaper data plans. While Mukesh Ambani-owned company has not revised or changed its plans in a big way in the recent times, its offering remains the most competitive of all operators. If you get strong coverage in your area then you certainly cannot go wrong with Reliance Jio‘s 4G only network. While its Rs 399 pack offering 126GB data for 84 days remains the most popular there are other plans worth taking a look at. With Jio, customers also have option to plans that offer between 3GB and 5GB of data per day. Here is a look at those plans, pricing and benefits.

Reliance Jio 3GB per day plan: Price and Benefits

Reliance Jio currently offers only one plan with 3GB data per day as benefit. The prepaid plan is priced at Rs 299 and customers get total of 84GB data benefit. The plan has validity of 28 days, which makes it ideal for those with heavy data consumption. This plan previously offered only 56GB data during the entire validity period. Other benefits include 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. There is also complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema and others.

Reliance Jio 4GB per day plan: Price and Benefits

The 4GB per day plan from Reliance Jio is available for Rs 509. The plan comes with data benefit of 4GB per day and validity of 28 days. In other words, Jio users get total data benefit of 112GB during the entire validity period. This plan offered only 3GB data per day earlier. With Rs 509 plan, Jio users also get 100 SMS per day and truly unlimited calling option. There is also free subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio 5GB per day plan: Price and Benefits

The Rs 799 plan from Reliance Jio offers the highest amount of data during the day. It comes with data benefit of 5GB per day and has validity of 28 days. Jio users subscribing to this plan get total data benefit of 140GB during the entire validity period. It also comes with truly unlimited voice calling benefit and 100 SMS per day. Like plans mentioned above, customers also get free subscription to Jio apps.