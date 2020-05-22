comscore Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm to invest $1.5 billion | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion; Here is everything we know
News

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion; Here is everything we know

News

Beyond KKR, companies including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, and General Atlantic have already made similar deals. Let’s check out the details regarding this new Reliance Jio Platforms deal here.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 3:29 PM IST
Jio Rs 11 Plan, Reliance Jio

US equity firm KKR has just announced that it will invest $1.5 billion in Reliance Jio Platforms. This announcement comes just weeks after the Facebook and Jio Platforms deal. As part of the investment, KKR will purchase a 2.32 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries subsidiary. Beyond KKR, companies including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, and General Atlantic have already made similar deals. It is worth noting that KKR has made investments in multiple technology companies in the past. Some of the names include ByteDance and GoJek. Let’s check out the details regarding this new Reliance Jio Platforms deal here. Also Read - Google to rival Amazon, JioMart with its new program

Reliance Jio Platforms investment deal with KKR; details

According to a report from TechCrunch, Jio Platforms has raised about $10.35 billion in the last 30 days. The company sold about 17 percent of its stake to foreign investors to earn this amount. Reliance Industries has invested $30 billion to create Jio Platforms. As part of the report, Reliance is looking to make use of the global platform that KKR has created. The company will likely use the “industry knowledge and operational expertise to further grow Jio.” Most of the investments in Jio Platforms have come from companies that want a larger pie of the Indian market. Also Read - What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

For some context, India has emerged as the second-largest internet market on the planet. Most technology companies are trying their best to gain users in a population of 1.3 billion. Companies including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Xiaomi, and more consider India as one of their most important markets. Also Read - Reliance Jio new Rs 999 plan gives 3GB/day for 84 days to customers working from home

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

Also Read

What is Jio Platforms and why investors are pouring money in it

Moving to Reliance Jio, the telecom operator has gain about 388 million subscribers in less than four years. The company has managed to transform the telecom industry with its cut-throat rates, and free voice calls. It has pushed other telecom operators to revise their rates, consolidate, or leave the arena. Jio Platforms is the subsidiary that operates Jio Infocomm, the telecom company also known as Jio. The company has already pushed in multiple verticals including on-demand live TV, digital payments, broadband, music streaming, and cheap smartphones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 3:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

News

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Smart TVs

Realme TV smart remote first look teased

Realme Band to go on open sale from May 28

Wearables

Realme Band to go on open sale from May 28

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

News

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

News

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion
WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

News

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta
WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

News

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

News

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users
Facebook Shops will simplify product listing for small business

News

Facebook Shops will simplify product listing for small business

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix ने इनएक्टिव मैंबर्स को लेकर उठाए ये कड़े कदम

इस फीचर के लॉन्च होने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Redmi 10X

Facebook ने इंडियन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया खास फीचर, प्रोफाइल कर पाएंगे लॉक

WhatsApp Status पर जुड़ा यह फीचर आएगा वापस, जानिए क्या होगा असर

BSNL के 198 रुपये वाले प्लान में 54 दिनों तक डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ अब मिलेगी ये सर्विस फ्री

Latest Videos

How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
News
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch
Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion

News

Reliance Jio Platforms: US equity firm set to invest $1.5 billion
WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

News

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta
Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch

News

Asus ROG Phone III spotted online ahead of launch
Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26

News

Xiaomi set to launch Redmi TWS earbuds, and IoT devices on May 26