Reliance Jio will roll out 5G in second half of 2021

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced details of the 5G services rollout in India at the fourth edition of India Mobile Congress earlier today. Ambani in his speech said that Reliance Jio will roll out the 5G technology in India in the second half of 2021. He also said that the solution will be built indigenously and the country requires policy developments for early implementation of 5G services. Also Read - Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

“I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware, and technology components,” Ambani said at the India Mobile Congress earlier today. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 may have 6-inch display and TouchID

While Reliance Jio is working towards bringing 5G experience to users in India as early as possible, rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea believe that the 5G technology will be available to everyone in the country not before two years atleast. The operators believe that the country is not ready for 5G as it doesn’t have the required ecosystem in place. Another reason is that the reserve price for the spectrum is expensive at the moment. Also Read - Redmi K40 passes through certification, will bring 5G connectivity

At RIL’s 43rd annual general meeting in July Ambani had announced that “Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India using a 100 percent homegrown technology and solution”. In October too, the company announced that Jio Platforms is working with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions and accelerate efforts to bring the high-speed network in the country by subscribers. Back then, Ambani had said that the ‘made in India’ solution will be ready for field deployment next year and Jio will be able to upgrade its 4G network to 5G very easily.

At the India Mobile Congress, Ambani also announced that “as many as 300 million mobile subscribers in India are still trapped in the 2G era.” “Urgent policy steps are needed to ensure that these underprivileged people have an affordable smartphone, So that they too can benefit from Direct Benefit Transfer into their bank accounts, and actively participate in the Digital Economy,” he further added.