Reliance Jio rumoured to launch WeChat-like 'Super App' with over 100 services

Reliance Jio has already disrupted the telecom space by offering unlimited free calling, and now it reportedly has its eyes set on releasing a WeChat-like “Super App” with over 100 services.

  Published: May 2, 2019 11:09 AM IST
Jio has close to 300 million customers in India. The company has disrupted the telecom sector in India, after which voice and data services have seen an unparallel growth. Now, according to experts, Reliance Jio is looking to launch a “Super App” which will likely replicate WeChat. The app could put Reliance in a peak position where the likes of Freecharge, Paytm, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Hike failed.

“The ubiquitousness of Jio devices puts Reliance in a powerful position. It can connect its vast ecosystem of its users with a multi-layered fabric, offering a rich array of services, connecting online-to-offline, through a one-stop, super app,” Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

The Super App is expected to be a one-stop solution that will facilitate mobile recharge and bill payments, online bookings and e-commerce. It will also allow consumers to order goods and services. Jio’s tech stack now includes conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) layer, an AI-based education layer, a logistics layer, and a vernacular voice tech layer, all after a series of investments and acquisitions.

“India is a mobile-first nation and such a self-contained network that offers convenience will find favor with demanding consumers. All of these layers, on top of the Jio devices network would put Reliance in a pole position to create India’s WeChat,” Ram emphasized.

At Make in Odisha Conclave in November last year, Ambani said that Reliance is working to create the world’s first online-to-offline commerce platform. The platform will transform the lives of merchants across India by enabling them to do everything that large e-commerce giants and enterprises are able to do with help from latest tech.

Jio has all the ingredients it needs to make this plan successful – which includes products, supply chain, logistics capability, tech team and internet user base. There is no word on when the service will be launched, but we expect to hear more as things progress.

