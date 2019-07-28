Reliance Jio Saarthi digital assistant launched to ease digital recharge

Reliance Jio wants to further simplify the process of digital recharges on its network. The operator has introduced Jio Saarthi as an in-app digital assistant for its customers. The digital assistant comes integrated within the MyJio app and will assist Jio users with recharges. The integration will help users get their digital recharges done more effectively. Jio said in a statement that Saarthi integration will be available to users by the end of July 27. It is available only to those who have never recharged digitally before. If you are a Jio user then you check by opening MyJio app on your smartphone.

What is Jio Saarthi?

Jio Saarthi can be seen as a lightweight digital assistant with the only purpose of helping users with digital recharges. It provides step-by step voice instructions for selecting the right recharge pack through MyJio app. It then guides users with locating payment details and then making payment using credit or debit card for digital recharges. The Saarthi will initially be available only in English and Hindi. The company says it plans to add 12 regional languages to ease the process of recharge for its customers in India.

How does Jio Saarthi work?

The Jio Saarthi feature inside MyJio app is being described as a first-of-its-kind digital initiative by the company. The feature is targeted at customers who have not made online recharge just yet. Jio believes this will pave the way for more of its customers to make digital recharges for their numbers. The feature comes right after the operator became India’s number 1 telecom service provider, beating Vodafone Idea in the process. It currently has a subscriber base of over 331.3 million users.

In order to get Jio Saarthi, you will first need to update to the latest version of MyJio app. The digital assistant is being offered in the form of a floating icon that users can tap when they want to make digital recharge. In order to get voice-based guidance on recharge, you will need to tap on the floating icon. The assistant will immediately take you through the recharge process. It helps users select a suitable plan for their needs and then make payment.