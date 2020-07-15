Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network: All you need to know

Reliance Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani has confirmed that the company is all set to launch ‘Made in India’ 5G network. At the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM), he said Reliance Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. Users can expect field deployment in 2021, and the 5G service will be available for trials as soon as the spectrum is available. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor with a Rs 33,737 crore investment

"Jio has created a complete 5G solution from scratch, that will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India, using 100 percent homegrown technologies and solutions," Ambani said. He is calling this a 'Made in India' 5G solution. He is promising that the upgradation from 4G to 5G will be much easier, since it is an all-IP network architecture.

In order to give a boost to PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat's vision, Reliance Jio also plans to offer the service to other global telecom operators. This will happen the company sets it up in India. "The time has come for services made in India to fully go global," says Ambani. "As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smart phone,' he added.

Reliance Jio has also revealed that they have plans to launch a custom Android-based phone OS, which is expected to power the cheap 5G phones. For this, the company is working with Google. The telecom giant has confirmed that it will even offer affordable 4G devices to more than 300 million feature phone users in India. As per the company’s records, JioPhone is currently the most affordable 4G phone in the world.

During the meeting, Ambani also asserted that Jio platforms, with several partners, has built world-class capabilities in tech like 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, and more. “Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions that span multiple Industry verticals and ecosystems like media, financial services, new Commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing, and smart mobility,” he added.