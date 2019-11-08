Reliance Jio Set-Top Box to offer about 150 live TV Channels

Telecommunication giant Reliance Jio seems to be giving its 4K Set-Top box to JioFiber users in the market. The company seems to have started providing the box to the customers moving to paid JioFiber connections from preview offers. This is likely to be part of the Triple Play broadband offers that Reliance announced about two months back. In addition to the announcement, the company also clarified that the JioFiber trial run has concluded. This means that all customers as part of the trial run and preview offers have to migrate to paid offers.

Reliance Jio Set-Top Box details

As reported previously, the Triple Play plans as part of Reliance JioFiber paid offers to start from Rs 699. There was not enough information available regarding the roll-out of the Set-Top Box and Cable TV service. According to a report from TelecomTalk, early reports included that all JioFiber broadband users will get a free Set-Top box. These reports anticipated that users will need a separate Cable TV connection to go with the Set-Top box. However, new information indicates that users can watch about 150 live TV channels without the Cable TV connection.

Early reports caused confusion with users regarding the service and requirement of a local cable TV connection. This new report clarified it in favor of the internet IPTV service. But, the number of channels is quite limited in the initial run. Though, some JioFiber users are not happy as this service does not come with traditional TV channels. Instead, the IPTV service relies on TV channel apps to watch the content. This service will able depend on the data available via JioFiber broadband service.

In addition, the JioFiber Set-Top Box also does not come pre-installed with the JioTV app. This means that JioFiber Set-Top Box will not give access to about 650 Live TV channels available on JioTV. Along with this, the Set-Top Box also comes with a new app called JioTV+ which combines the content from all the OTT platforms. The report also noted that JioTV+ seems to be similar to PatchWall UI on Xiaomi Smart TVs and Oxygen Play on the OnePlus TV Q1 series.