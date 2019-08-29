Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

During the AGM, Jio only mentioned about its upcoming hybrid set-top-box (STB), which will provide live TV service, OTT content and more through its JioFiber broadband connection, but there was no demo or preview of it. Now, for the first time, Reliance Jio’s hybrid STB has been unveiled in images by a user.

The images shared by DreamDTH showcase the Reliance Jio hybrid STB in blue color with the company’s branding on top center. It can be seen carrying various connectivity ports like an internet router. The Jio box gets an entry port for the coaxial cable of the MSO, an HDMI port, an Ethernet RJ45 port, one USB 2.0 and one USB-3 ports. At present, the software interface information is unavailable, but it is assumed that Jio hybrid STB could run Android OS with custom UI.

Reliance JioFiber, or previously known as JioGigaFiber, service is all set to commercially launch on September 5. The telecom operator has been testing JioFiber in beta stage for about a year now. As part of the announcement at the AGM, Mukesh Ambani revealed that Reliance has received more than 15 million registrations from over 1,600 towns in last one year.

The company did not reveal the exact details about the tariff plans for JioFiber at the AGM. However, the commercial launch is just about a week away so we will just have to wait and watch. The only thing that Reliance revealed is that the plans will start from Rs 700. The plans will go all the way up to Rs 10,000 depending on the bandwidth as well as the data allowance. In addition, it also revealed the JioFiber Welcome Offer during the AGM announcement.

Register for Reliance JioFiber service

1. Users need to visit Reliance JioFiber Registration website at https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration.

2. Once one the website, users need to enter their address for the connection, full name, mobile number, and email ID.

3. After this, users need to click on “Generate OTP” to verify the service request. As the end, users need to clarify if they are submitting the service on behalf of a township of RWA. However, this part is optional.

4. In the end, Reliance Jio will send an executive at the address to verify all this information.