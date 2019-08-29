comscore Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
News

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

News

Reliance Jio hybrid set-top-box (STB) will offer live TV service, OTT content and more through its JioFiber broadband connection. The images show blue color box with various ports.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 10:34 AM IST
reliance-jio-dth-stb

During the AGM, Jio only mentioned about its upcoming hybrid set-top-box (STB), which will provide live TV service, OTT content and more through its JioFiber broadband connection, but there was no demo or preview of it. Now, for the first time, Reliance Jio’s hybrid STB has been unveiled in images by a user.

The images shared by DreamDTH showcase the Reliance Jio hybrid STB in blue color with the company’s branding on top center. It can be seen carrying various connectivity ports like an internet router. The Jio box gets an entry port for the coaxial cable of the MSO, an HDMI port, an Ethernet RJ45 port, one USB 2.0 and one USB-3 ports. At present, the software interface information is unavailable, but it is assumed that Jio hybrid STB could run Android OS with custom UI.

Reliance JioFiber: Here is how to check availability in your locality and enroll for the service

Also Read

Reliance JioFiber: Here is how to check availability in your locality and enroll for the service

Reliance JioFiber, or previously known as JioGigaFiber, service is all set to commercially launch on September 5. The telecom operator has been testing JioFiber in beta stage for about a year now. As part of the announcement at the AGM, Mukesh Ambani revealed that Reliance has received more than 15 million registrations from over 1,600 towns in last one year.

The company did not reveal the exact details about the tariff plans for JioFiber at the AGM. However, the commercial launch is just about a week away so we will just have to wait and watch. The only thing that Reliance revealed is that the plans will start from Rs 700. The plans will go all the way up to Rs 10,000 depending on the bandwidth as well as the data allowance. In addition, it also revealed the JioFiber Welcome Offer during the AGM announcement.

Register for Reliance JioFiber service

1. Users need to visit Reliance JioFiber Registration website at https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration.
2. Once one the website, users need to enter their address for the connection, full name, mobile number, and email ID.
3. After this, users need to click on “Generate OTP” to verify the service request. As the end, users need to clarify if they are submitting the service on behalf of a township of RWA. However, this part is optional.
4. In the end, Reliance Jio will send an executive at the address to verify all this information.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 10:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

News

Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes

News

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
Reliance JioFiber: How to check availability and enroll

How To

Reliance JioFiber: How to check availability and enroll
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla
Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

News

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
News
Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google