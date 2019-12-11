Reliance Jio recently hiked its prepaid recharge plan prices by up to 40 percent, while Vodafone and Airtel hiked their plans by up to 42 percent. Now, Reliance Jio has scrapped the budget Rs 49 prepaid plan, which was introduced for JioPhone users. The basic Jio plan for them now starts from Rs 75, which was launched in October 2019.

Reliance Jio Rs 75 prepaid plan for JioPhone users

Jio is currently offering the Rs 75 prepaid recharge plan as the basic one. The plan ships with 3GB of data and a total of 50SMS. It comes with a validity period of 28 days. This means that Jio users will merely get 0.1GB or 100MB of high-speed data on a daily basis. Apart from these, you also get 500 minutes of non-Jio calls as well as unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits.

Other All-in-one Jio plans for JioPhone users

Apart from the Rs 75 plan, Reliance Jio also offers Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185 prepaid plans. To begin with, the Rs 125 pack comes with 500MB daily data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. You also get unlimited voice call benefits and 500 non-Jio minutes, similar to the basic Jio plan.

Moving ahead, there is also the Rs 155 Jio recharge plan, which packs 1GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, and unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling. The company is also giving 500 minutes of non-Jio calls. The whole package comes with a validity period of 28 days. Lastly, the Rs 185 JioPhone plan gives users 2GB daily data and the rest of the benefits are same as that of the Rs 155 plan, Digit reports.

Besides, Reliance Jio recently introduced Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans. The Rs 149 plan ships with 1GB daily data and 100 free local and national SMS daily. The plan comes with a reduced validity of 24 days. This means, over the validity period, you can download up to 24GB data. While Jio to Jio calling is unlimited, you get 300 minutes of FUP for calling to other networks. After the free minutes are expired, subscribers will be charged 6 paise per minute for calls made to other networks.