Reliance Jio tablet and Jio TV in the works, expected to launch by end of 2022
Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year

Earlier this year, there were rumours that the company is working on a Jio laptop powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Now, a new report suggests that the company is working on a tablet and TV.

Reliance Jio unveiled the Google partnered smartphone dubbed the JioPhone Next earlier this year after a long wait. The Jio-Google smartphone is available for purchase on the Jio offline store and also on the official website. The tech giant has more plans in store now. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans hiked: Here’s how much you will need to pay to get 2GB data per day

Earlier this year, there were rumours that the company is working on a Jio laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Now, a new report suggests that the company is working on a tablet and TV. Also Read - After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the company is considering expanding its product lineup. It is suggested that Reliance Jio is currently working on the Jio tablet and the Jio TV alongside the long-time rumoured Jio laptop. Also Read - Gujarat loses over 13 lakh mobile subscribers in September

Jio TV and tablet are coming soon

The tipster hasn’t revealed too many details about the Jio TV and Jio tablet. Sharma just said that the products are scheduled to launch by the end of next year. No specific launch timeline has been revealed as of yet. The company hasn’t revealed any details about these upcoming products.

The same report suggests that the upcoming Jio tablet could run on PragatiOS out-of-the-box, which is built in association with Google. The JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS out-of-the-box. Additionally, the report also suggests that the Jio laptop will offer a large screen and come bundled with Google Play Store, with which users will be able to download applications and games.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming Jio tablet could come with support for an entry-level Qualcomm chipset considering the company’s partnership with the chipmaker. The pricing of the tablet is said to be quite aggressive. It is likely that with the upcoming tablet, Jio will want to take on the likes of Realme and Motorola.

In addition, the company is working on a TV as well. This product is also said to pack an affordable price tag and aim to compete with companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, among others. The upcoming TV could come with support for several OTT platforms, set-up box, among other things.

  • Published Date: November 29, 2021 5:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 29, 2021 6:15 PM IST

Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year
Reliance Jio reportedly plans to launch a tablet and TV, possibly by end of next year
