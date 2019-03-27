Reliance Jio testing JioGigaFiber Triple Play plan; to reportedly off 100GB data, unlimited calling and Jio Home TV subscription

Reliance Jio seems to be testing a new Triple Play plan in trial runs of its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service. If you are lost on what the Triple Play plans mean then don’t worry as its not as complicated. A Triple Play plan really means that the company wants to combine bills of its different services into a one singular bill. As part of combining different bills, the company is planning to introduce an umbrella plan offering benefits that span across its different services. This means that the company may introduce one plan to rule all its services.

According to a report on TelecomTalk, Reliance Jio is currently testing a Triple Play with employees and select customers in different parts of the country. The report noted that the pricing of the plan is not available at the time but it offers 28 days of validity along with 100GB of data at high-speed internet access with a likely cap at 100Mbps and unlimited voice calling.

In addition to all this, Reliance Jio is also likely to include Jio Home TV subscription and access to Jio apps as part of its Triple Play Plan. Considering that general JioGigaFiber plans are likely to give up to 100GB data at 100Mbps for 30 days along with an added bonus of 1000GB that was divided in small packs of 40GB. Considering that the company is testing this new plan, it is possible that the company may increase the scope of the test run for the plan to include regular JioGigaFiber.

The report also noted the addition of Jio Home TV, a service that is rumored to be the IPTV service by Reliance Jio. The validity of all the plans will last for 28 days, a trend that is followed by many telecom giants and other digital entertainment-centric companies in the Indian market.