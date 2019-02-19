comscore
Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

The Loan Genie on MyJio app will be a video call based bot that will help customers seek answers to all their loan-related queries.

  • Updated: February 19, 2019 3:34 PM IST
myjio and jiojoin app

Reliance Jio has developed an AI-driven loan assistance bot called ‘The Loan Genie’, which will be integrated in the MyJio app. The telco will has partnered with RupeeBoss and Axis Bank to facilitate seamless borrowing for Jio users across the country.

The Loan Genie on MyJio app will be a video call based bot that will help customers seek answers to all their loan-related queries through interactions and engagement, said company in a statement on Tuesday. It is been claimed that the lending platform and its highly-evolved credit assistance bot possesses exhaustive information on various offers from banks and NBFCs across different financial services such as Retail loans, SME loans, Credit Cards, Credit Score, Rectify Credit, Elite Services, and Mutual Funds.

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

Also Read

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

In order to use ‘The Loan Genie’ in MyJio app, Reliance Jio users will need to visit login to MyJio app and click on ‘JioInteract’ option in hamburger menu of the app. Here you will need to start your video call and chat.

“Since our inception, we have been working seamlessly to ensure we bridge the gap between banks and the end-customers by providing top class, tech-driven services to avail loans. We believe our association with Reliance Jio will be a game-changer within the lending industry, and are confident the video bot-based innovation will become very popular among Jio smart phone users,” said Prasannaa Devadigga, Head- Product & Online business, RupeeBoss.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Reliance Jio, RupeeBoss and Axis Bank collaboration is aimed at giving greater exposure to the lending platform in the country. RupeeBoss, which has claimed to disbursed a total loan amount of Rs 25 billion till date, is currently associated with more than 58 banks and NBFCs, and has disbursed loans to the tune of Rs 12.50 billion during FY 17-18.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 3:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2019 3:34 PM IST

