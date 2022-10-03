comscore Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop 'Jio Book' at Rs 15000: Details here
Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop 'Jio Book' at Rs 15000

Jio Book will be available to enterprise customers such as schools and government institutes from this month, with a consumer launch anticipated within the next three months.

Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop priced at $184 (15,000 Indian rupees) with an embedded 4G sim card, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India’s highly price-sensitive market, two sources told Reuters. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants Qualcomm and Microsoft for the JioBook, with the former powering its computing chips based on technology from Arm Ltd, and the Windows OS maker providing support for some apps. Also Read - BSNL to launch 5G service in August next year

Jio, India’s biggest telecom carrier with more than 420 million customers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The laptop will be available to enterprise customers such as schools and government institutes from this month, with a consumer launch anticipated within the next three months, sources said. As with the JioPhone, a 5G-enabled version will follow. Also Read - Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

“This will be as big as JioPhone,” one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Since its launch late last year, the handset has been India’s top-selling sub-$100 smartphone, accounting for a fifth of the market over the last three quarters, according to Counterpoint. Also Read - PM Modi launches 5G in India, rollout today in Varanasi, Delhi, Ahmedabad

The JioBook will be produced locally by contract manufacturer Flex with Jio aiming to sell “hundreds of thousands” of units by March, one of the sources said. Overall PC shipments in India stood at 14.8 million units last year, led by HP, Dell and Lenovo, according to research firm IDC.

The launch of the JioBook will extend the total addressable laptop market segment by at least 15 per cent, Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak said. The laptop will run Jio’s own JioOS operating system and apps can be downloaded from the JioStore. Jio is also pitching the laptop as an alternative to tablets for out of the office corporate employees.

Jio, which raised around $22 billion from global investors such as KKR & Co Inc and Silver Lake in 2020, is credited with disrupting the world’s no. 2 mobile market when it launched cheap 4G data plans and free voice services in 2016, and later the 4G smartphone at a cost of just $81.

Reuters

 

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 8:15 AM IST
Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop 'Jio Book' at Rs 15000: Details here

