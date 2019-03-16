comscore
Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai

Reliance Jio topped in download but Vodafone was at the top in terms of the average upload speed in February.

  Published: March 16, 2019 10:43 AM IST
Reliance Jio was the fastest telecom network in February, registering average download speed of 20.9 megabit per second on its network, according to the Trai data.

Performance of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone remained almost flat at 9.4Mbps and 6.7Mbps compared to their performance in January, the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) showed.

The average download speed on Idea’s network improved to 5.7Mbps in February from 5.5Mbps in January.

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as single entity Vodafone Idea, Trai published their network performances separately.

Vodafone was at the top in terms of the average upload speed. Its network registered an upload speed of 6Mbps in February from 5.4Mbps in January.

Idea and Airtel registered a slight decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.6Mbps and 3.7Mbps respectively in February, while Jio witnessed marginal improvement with 4.5Mbps average upload speed.

Download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the Internet, and access emails; and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos through email or social media applications.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

