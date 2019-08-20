Reliance Jio has reportedly topped the 4G download speed chart of TRAI for the month July, with 21Mbps average download speed. For Jio, it is an improvement as the company registered a dip in 4G download speed at 17.6Mbps in June. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged and operate as Vodafone Idea, the TRAI published their network performance separately.

Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload speed, as per the report. The telecom company operator was the fastest 4G upload network with an average speed of 5.8 Mbps in July. Idea Cellular followed it with 5.3 Mbps upload speed. Reliance Jio’s recorded speed of 4.3Mbps, followed by Airtel with 3.2 Mbps.

BSNL was reportedly the fastest 3G operator with an average download speed of 2.5 Mbps in the month of July. Idea followed BSNL with 2Mbps average download speed, Vodafone with 1.9 Mbps, while Airtel network recorded 3G download speed of 1.4 Mbps.

Besides, at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company revealed that Jio is now India’s largest telecom operator with 340 million users. Not just that, Jio also claims to have become the second-largest telecom operator in the world. “Jio has become not just the largest operator in India, but also the second-largest single country operator in the world,” said Mukesh Ambani during at the event.

By the end of May 2019, Reliance Jio had already beaten Airtel to take the second spot, with 322.9 million subscribers against the latter’s 320.3 million. As per the latest TRAI numbers, Reliance Jio had a user base of 331.3 million by the June 2019. At the same event, the company also revealed that its JioGigaFiber or Jio Fiber broadband service will go live commercially from September 5. The monthly plans will start from Rs 700 and go all the way up to Rs 10,000 depending on the speed and the data limits.

– With inputs from PTI