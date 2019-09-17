comscore Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in August: TRAI
Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in August while Vodafone is fastest in upload: TRAI

Reliance Jio has now topped the average 4G download speed for eight months

  • Published: September 17, 2019 12:39 PM IST
reliance-jio-stock

Reliance Jio has once again managed to beat its incumbent rivals in the average 4G download speed. According to TRAI, the three year old company achieved average download speed of 21.3Mbps in the month of August. This is an improvement from 21.0Mbps recorded by the company in July. It has now topped the list as the fastest 4G operator in all the eight months of this year so far. Airtel was second but its average download speed saw a dip in the month of August.

According to TRAI, Airtel averaged 4G download speed of 8.2Mbps, a decline from 8.8Mbps seen in July. Vodafone‘s average 4G download speed remained flat at 7.7Mbps while Idea saw a decline from 6.6Mbps in July to 6.1Mbps last month. During August, Jio registered average upload speed of 4.4Mbps, an improvement from July. Vodafone was the fastest with an average upload speed of 5.5Mbps in August. Both Airtel and Idea Cellular saw marginal decline in their average 4G upload speed as well.

Idea averaged 4G upload speed of 5.1Mbps while Airtel was slower with an average 4G upload speed of 3.1Mbps in August. The average speed for the month of August shows that Jio leads in download while Vodafone is the leader in upload speeds. The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data speed it collects using the MySpeed app on a real-time basis. To recall, Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G service provider in 2018 as well. The operator achieved highest average download speed in all twelve months last year.

To recall, Reliance Jio has become the largest telecom operator in the country with over 340 million subscribers. Its growth has come at the cost of decline in userbase of its incumbent rivals mainly Airtel and Vodafone. With the success of its mobile wireless service, Jio has now expanded into home broadband service as well.

