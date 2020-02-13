comscore Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January: TRAI | BGR India
Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January while Vodafone leads in upload speed: TRAI

Reliance Jio continues to top 4G download speed in the country even though its speeds have dropped from the peak.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 8:11 PM IST
Reliance Jio continues to lead when it comes to fastest download speed in the country. The operator averaged 4G download speed of 20.9Mbps in January. During the same month, Vodafone topped the chart in terms of 4G upload speed. According to telecom regulator TRAI’s data, Reliance Jio led the chart despite dip in peak download speed of 27.2Mbps recorded in November. The company had almost three times higher speed than its nearest rival Bharti Airtel.

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January

According to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bharti Airtel network had average 4G download speed of 7.9Mbps. Vodafone and Idea had avaerage download speed of 7.6Mbps and 6.5Mbps respectively. The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. Though Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile businesses, TRAI continues to measure their performance separately.

The telecom regulator follows this approach since the integration of networks of both the companies is currently on. During the month of January, Vodafone topped the chart for upload with data speeds of 6Mbps. It was followed by Idea which recorded upload speed of 5.6Mbps. Reliance Jio came third with upload speed of 4.6Mbps while Bharti Airtel followed with upload speed of 3.8Mbps. The download speed helps in accessing content from various applications, while upload speed helps in sharing of content by subscribers like email, photo, video, among others.

Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI

Vodafone Idea lost 3.6 crore users in November: TRAI

Reliance Jio is the market leader in India’s telecom market with over 370 million subscribers. While the operator has increased tariff plan, it does not seem like data speeds have improved. At the launch of Jio in 2016, the company promised download speeds of up to 135Mbps. However, the download speed achieved by consumers seems much slower. We might soon see operators compete these claims with data from Ookla or other measurements.

(Written with PTI inputs)

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 8:11 PM IST

