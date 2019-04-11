Reliance Jio-Vivo Cricket Offer: Get benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on buying the V15, V15 Pro

It’s summer, and cricket season with the IPL 2019 underway. To make the most of this extravaganza, telecom operator Reliance Jio and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo have partnered to offer interesting discounts and benefits to Vivo V15 and V15 Pro buyers. Here’s all you need to know about the offer.

With Reliance Jio offer, new and existing prepaid users will get benefits worth Rs 10,000. Under this offer, users will have to recharge every month with Rs 299 prepaid plan. The plan offers unlimited local and national calls and SMS, high-speed 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. Users will get 40 discount vouchers of Rs 150 each (means a cashback of Rs 6,000). One can use these vouchers during the next recharge of Rs 299. Effectively, users will only pay Rs 149 per month, which is a flat 50 percent discount.

Moreover, there will be additional Rs 4,000 vouchers. Rs 1,000 cashback on Paytm when making flight bookings, Rs 100 discount on Behrouz Biriyani, Rs 100 off on Fasoos, and Rs 1,200 off on ZoomCar. There is also Rs 1,750 cashback on ClearTrip, Rs 150 off on Myntra and Rs 500 off on FirstCry.

The V15 is priced at Rs 23,990, whereas the Pro variant is priced at Rs 28,990. The highlight of both the smartphones is the elevating selfie cameras, and triple rear camera setup. Both smartphones come with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper, but what changes is the rear camera combination.

The V15 comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra wide-angle lens. In case, of the Pro model, the primary camera resolution is bigger at 48-megapixels, whereas the remaining cameras are the same.